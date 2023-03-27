Same old, same old, except Jujutsu Kaisen is anything but boring or dull. When season 1 debuted in 2020, it quickly rose up the ranks to become one of anime 's most popular new shows in a very long time.

It's a classic tale: boy swallows a demon's finger, boy gets cursed, boy joins demon-hunting school to find the demon's other body parts and exorcise said curse.

Anticipation is high then for Yuji Itadori's sophomore year, so join us as we head back to school and break down everything we know so far about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen. Crunchyroll.com

Two years have passed since the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end, and even with the prequel movie that was released in 2022, it's still been a gruelling wait for season 2.

Just as we were starting to feel cursed ourselves, Studio MAPPA made everything alright again by confirming that a second season was in the works, and it won't be long until it arrives now, either.

Jujutsu Kaisen will finally return to our screens as part of the summer season on 6th July 2023.

Like the first season, these new episodes will arrive in two batches, which means we're most likely going to have 24 episodes in total this time around again as well.

Hopefully, these two cours (as they're also known) will air back to back, which means that we'll get to enjoy non-stop Itadori and Gojo from July right up until December. A demonic festive treat for us all, then!

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast: who could return?

Assuming that everything goes according to plan, here are all of the Japanese and English voice actors who will most likely return for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2:

Yuji Itadori – Junya Enoki (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

Megumi Fushiguro – Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Nobara Kugisaki – Asami Seto (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)

Maki Zen'in – Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

Toge Inumaki – Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

Panda – Tomokazu Seki (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English)

Satoru Gojo – Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Kiyotaka Ijichi – Mitsuo Iwata (Japanese); Chris Tergliafera (English)

Shoko Ieiri – Aya Endō (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English)

And then there's Yuta Okkotsu, the main character who stars in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

If we're going by the manga, it seems safe to assume that Kayleigh McKee will reprise this role in season 2 at some stage, and a post-credits scene in the prequel movie pretty much confirms that to be the case as well.

Is there a trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

The first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released alongside the air date announcement, and it confirms that the new episodes will kick things off with an arc focused on Gojo's past. This will take place 11 years before the main story, filling in many of the gaps that the show has only hinted at up until now.

That doesn't mean all 24 episodes will languish in the past, though. After Gojo's backstory has been dealt with, the rest of season 2 will dive into the Shibuya Incident arc, which sure is a doozy. We won't spoil what that entails right here, but let's just say you are not ready for what's coming.

You can catch Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll.

