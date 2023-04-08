Everyone is exhausted after the Entertainment District conflict and, with their weapons shattered, it's time to call it quits for a while. At the end of season 2, we assumed there would be some downtime for our antagonists to progressively pick up the new plot but the anime had another case in mind.

Tanjiro and the gang are finally back but it's by no means a celebration. The last we saw of the Demon Slayer Cops family they were seconds from death after a brutal fight with two members of the Kizuki tore them limb from limb - literally.

The Entertainment District arc wrapped up fairly well in the sense there were no major cliffhangers. It did, however, tease a few interesting points viewers still have no idea about, including new faces appearing in the dark and some of the Hashira lingering over the battleground.

Season 3 is just around the corner and it just so happens to be the most gruesome and difficult battle Tanjiro is yet to face.

What will happen in Demon Slayer season 3?

The new movie, To The Swordsmith Village, ties the Entertainment District arc and series 3 neatly together with a recap of past events while acting as a one hour special opening for the next instalment.

Season 3 will see Tanjiro and the others venture to meet Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his sword after it was broke into pieces during his last battle with the Kizuki.

It's not long before several upper rank demons attack him and the group head on but with no weapon to fend them off, its a run or die situation.

How many episodes will there be in Demon Slayer season 3?

The first season of Demon Slayer boasted an impressive 26 episodes. Season 2 dropped off dramatically, losing eight episodes in total.

At the time of writing, we don't actually know just how many season 3 will have with no official confirmation and no clear pattern to make predictions.

How to watch Demon Slayer season 3 in the UK

Demon Slayer season 3 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll from 9th April.

Strangely, the Swordsmith movie is yet to obtain a streaming release date despite receiving a theatrical release a month in advance.

If you decide to jump straight into season 3 without watching the movie you will only miss some of the padding materials and not any of the important plot devices.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer

What's a new season without a flashy new trailer to send hype levels skyrocketing?

The first trailer dropped in April last year but fans have been treated to a more fleshed out representation of season 3 – watch above.

