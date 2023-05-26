Tanjiro is still a good distance away from taking revenge on the demons that killed his family, meaning there are plenty of story arcs left to explore.

With season 3 of Demon Slayer drawing to a close, fans have already turned their attentions to season 4.

Since it first aired in 2019, Demon Slayer has had positive reviews from fans and critics alike, making it all the more likely that the show will continue to be renewed.

Read on for everything we know so far about Demon Slayer season 4.

​​Will there be a Demon Slayer season 4?

There has yet to be an official announcement on whether the show will return for a fourth season as of now, although the current success and popularity of Demon Slayer makes the chances much more likely.

Although there is hope on the cards, we will keep this page updated with all the latest news on confirmations of future seasons.

Gyokko in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

The third season of Demon Slayer is still airing, with the 11-episode arc due to wrap up around mid-June 2023.

This would mean that a potential season 4 would be likely to air in 2025, and would hopefully be in keeping with a similar amount of episodes.

As soon as we know for certain, we'll update this page.

Demon Slayer season 4 cast: who could return?

Assuming that Demon Slayer is renewed, fans can expect to hear the following cast members reprise their roles for season 4:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado (Japanese) /Zach Aguilar (English)

Akari Kitô as Nezuko (Japanese)/Abby Trott (English)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira (Japanese)/Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui (Japanese)/Ray Chase (English)

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma (Japanese)/Aleks Le (English)

Daisuke Hirakawa as Enmu (Japanese)/Landon McDonald (English)

There is no current release date for an English dub of Demon Slayer season 3, though plans for one have been confirmed by Crunchyroll.

Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer season 4?

Until there is an official renewal announcement, it’s difficult to say when new footage for the show will be released. It’s incredibly likely that fans won’t see a new trailer for Demon Slayer until 2024 at the earliest.

In the meantime, revisit the jam-packed trailer for season 3.

