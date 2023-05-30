Now into its third season , the 11-episode arc is a faithful retelling of the original manga, though fans are yet to get to the end of the story for Tanjiro Kamado and his friends.

Though the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer has only been around since 2019, it’s quickly become a fan favourite.

The series follows Tanjiro as he becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

While the TV show is incredibly popular, the additional movie adaptations are among the highest-grossing anime films of all time. With the first chapter of the Demon Slayer manga published in 2016, it’s now sold over 150 million copies of its 23 volumes.

As Tanjiro has yet to defeat the upper-rank demons he is faced with, fans still have plenty of questions that have been left unanswered.

Read on for everything we know about the Demon Slayer ending below.

How many seasons of Demon Slayer will there be and when will it end?

Demon Slayer season 3 is currently following the Swordfish Village arc, where Tanjiro must explain how the sword made by Hotaru Haganezuka has become so badly damaged.

The Swordfish Village tale is the ninth arc in the Demon Slayer series, with the original manga being comprised of 11 arcs across its 23 volumes.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer covered the first six arcs, while its second season was an adaptation of Chapter 97.

Even when season 3 wraps up its 11 episodes later this summer, much of the Demon Slayer story is still left untold in the anime.

Though no official plans for future seasons have been announced, it’s likely that the show would need at least two more seasons to finish catching up to the manga.

If season 4 does get announced, it won’t be released until 2025 at the earliest.

Will the Demon Slayer manga continue after the anime?

Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

While the third season of Demon Slayer is currently airing, there is still much of the original manga that has been left untold.

That being said, it’s unlikely that the manga will continue after the anime has ended. The chapters were originally published between 2016-2020, crossing over with the anime’s beginning in 2019.

What will happen in the final Demon Slayer arc?

Gyokko in Demon Slayer. Crunchyroll

The 11th arc of Demon Slayer can be split into two sub-arcs, both exploring a world that is vastly different from the one shown in the anime.

Titled Life Shining Across the Years, the story leaps forward to modern-day Japan, where reincarnated versions of Tanjiro and the gang live relatively normal lives alongside their descendants.

Though the anime is a while off being able to explore the manga’s ending, fans can rest assured that it is a hopeful one — meaning nasty surprises are kept to a minimum.

You can catch Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.