The news comes courtesy of this month's edition of Doctor Who Magazine, which revealed that Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and Makalla McPherson (Waterloo Road) will both be helming upcoming episodes.

McPherson teased that for her episodes she has created "a unique crane shot as the Doctor runs through a maze as they escape their captors, which will play for a particular scene".

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

McPherson continued: "I hope it will give the viewers a dynamic peek into a bit of cultural history."

Meanwhile, Brotchie teased that she was most excited that her episodes "are so different to each other - world, mood, tone, even genre".

She continued: "Russell [T Davies, showrunner] has magicked up sensational episodes, with action, humour and emotion, and am ambitious vision I feel privileged to be able to realise on the screen. I love that about Doctor Who, that each episode is like its own feature film".

Brotchie went on to praise Gatwa, calling him "astonishing", and noting that the guest cast for the episodes is "extraordinary".

This month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine also saw showrunner Davies confirm two of the guest stars for the season, Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone) and Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King).

