But it's more than music that binds these women – according to the series synopsis, which reads: "A deeply potent, long-buried secret connects Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, and it’s a secret that could tear everything apart."

Alongside their musical endeavours, Hot Flush will follows its lead characters as they deal with demanding jobs, grown-up children who still eat up their energy, dependent parents, husbands who’ve let them down, and the menopause.

The six-part series – set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire – will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was announced today (24th August) by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Writer/executive producer Sally Wainwright said: "I've been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It's a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life-stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with.

"The show is also my own personal homage to [1970s ITV musical drama] Rock Follies of '77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13."

Lindsay Salt added: "We’re so excited to have the magnificent Sally Wainwright back writing on the BBC, with the brilliant Drama Republic team producing.

"Hot Flush is a sharply observed, vibrant and vital story of five very different women at the same stage in their lives, joined together by their love of music. But that’s just the start and - as you’d expect from Sally - there are twists and turns aplenty to keep viewers enthralled."

Sally Wainwright (C) with Gentleman Jack stars Gemma Whelan (L) and Suranne Jones (R). Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Wainwright's last BBC project, Happy Valley, aired three seasons between 2014 and 2023, winning the BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2015 and 2017, with the writer's Last Tango in Halifax picking up the same award in 2023.

Hot Flush is one of a number of new commissions announced today by the BBC at the Edinburgh TV Festival, with other series announced including crime drama Virdee starring Sacha Dhawan, detective thriller The Jetty with Jenna Coleman, a second outing for comedy series Black Ops and a new six-part drama from Mood creator Nicôle Lecky.

Hot Flush will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

