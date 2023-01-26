Extraordinary soundtrack: Every song in the Disney+ superhero comedy
Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, and Siobhán McSweeney star in the Disney+ comedy series.
There's a whole new brand of superhero on offer in the Disney+ series Extraordinary.
The new show, which has already been confirmed for a second season, follows actress Máiréad Tyers who plays Jen - a woman who lives in a world where absolutely everyone has superheroes - apart from her.
Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney also features in the series as Mary, the no-nonsense mother of Jen.
The star insisted that the series would appeal to fans of Killing Eve - whose producers are also behind this show.
McSweeney told Virgin Radio: "I mean, it's so much gentler. But it's as funny and charming as that show, I think.
"There's so much talent in this show. Even with Emma [Moran], this is her first script, which is just galling. And it's absolutely extraordinary. That's why the show should be called Extraordinary.
"The feedback to the show, from Disney, from anyone who has seen it, has been brilliant. I'm so excited for people to see it."
One thing that is also extraordinary about Extraordinary is the soundtrack. So, which songs feature in the Disney+ comedy?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Extraordinary soundtrack: Every song in the Disney+ superhero comedy
The following songs are listed by the episode they can be heard in.
Extraordinary episode 1 soundtrack
- Bikini - Caroline Rose
- History Eraser - Courtney Barnett
- Remove Your Mask - Wolfmother
- All the Way Live - The Go! Team
- I Put a Spell On You - Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- Haunted House - Kevin Reem
- Rill Rill - Sleigh Bell
- Superstar - Pretty Sick
- Sleeping Lessons - The Shins
Extraordinary episode 2 soundtrack
- My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars - Mitski
- Whip It - Devo
- Crown On the Ground - Sleigh Bell
Extraordinary episode 3 soundtrack
- END - CHAI
- Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
- Sunspots - Julian Cope
- The Fight - Sia
- By Myself - FIDLAR
- Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space - Spiritualized
Extraordinary episode 4 soundtrack
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude - Michal Kaňk
- Tomboy - Princess Nokia
- Riot Rhythm - Sleigh Bells
- Higher Ground - TNGHT
- I Fought the Law - The Clash
- N.E.O. - CHAI
- True Love Will Find You in the End - Headless Heroes
Extraordinary episode 5 soundtrack
- Absolutely Cuckoo - The Magnetic Fields
- How Did This Happen?! - Bodega
- No Rules - Red Money
- Everybody Wants to Be Famous - Superorganism
- I Know I’m Funny haha - Faye Webster
- Mommy Can’t Sleep - XVOTO
- We’re Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
- Nights In White Satin - The Moody Blues
Extraordinary episode 6 soundtrack
- Cracker Drool - Goat Girl
- Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
- You’re My Best Friend - Andrew Simple
- Harley Quinn - Princess Nokia
- How Can I Help You - Self Esteem
- push - slowthai & Deb Never=
- Gmf (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) - John Grant
Extraordinary episode 7 soundtrack
- Tums - TNGHT
- Shine Like Russia – Demaris
- Western Isles – Peat and Diesel
- Alone – Heart
- People I Don’t Like – UPSAHL
- Always Forever – Cults
Extraordinary episode 8 soundtrack
- A Better Son/Daughter – Rilo Kiley
- Makeba – Jain
- Freek’n You – Jodeci
- Help I’m Alive – Metric
- Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Keep You – Wild Belle
- Say Hello, Wave Goodbye – Soft Cell
- Brave Face – Another Sky
- The Good Times Are Killing Me – Modest Mouse
- Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips
Extraordinary premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th January 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.