The new show, which has already been confirmed for a second season , follows actress Máiréad Tyers who plays Jen - a woman who lives in a world where absolutely everyone has superheroes - apart from her.

There's a whole new brand of superhero on offer in the Disney+ series Extraordinary .

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney also features in the series as Mary, the no-nonsense mother of Jen.

The star insisted that the series would appeal to fans of Killing Eve - whose producers are also behind this show.

McSweeney told Virgin Radio: "I mean, it's so much gentler. But it's as funny and charming as that show, I think.

"There's so much talent in this show. Even with Emma [Moran], this is her first script, which is just galling. And it's absolutely extraordinary. That's why the show should be called Extraordinary.

"The feedback to the show, from Disney, from anyone who has seen it, has been brilliant. I'm so excited for people to see it."

One thing that is also extraordinary about Extraordinary is the soundtrack. So, which songs feature in the Disney+ comedy?

Extraordinary soundtrack: Every song in the Disney+ superhero comedy

Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham and Siobhán McSweeney in Extraordinary Disney

The following songs are listed by the episode they can be heard in.

Extraordinary episode 1 soundtrack

Bikini - Caroline Rose

History Eraser - Courtney Barnett

Remove Your Mask - Wolfmother

All the Way Live - The Go! Team

I Put a Spell On You - Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Haunted House - Kevin Reem

Rill Rill - Sleigh Bell

Superstar - Pretty Sick

Sleeping Lessons - The Shins

Extraordinary episode 2 soundtrack

My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars - Mitski

Whip It - Devo

Crown On the Ground - Sleigh Bell

Extraordinary episode 3 soundtrack

END - CHAI

Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

Sunspots - Julian Cope

The Fight - Sia

By Myself - FIDLAR

Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space - Spiritualized

Extraordinary episode 4 soundtrack

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude - Michal Kaňk

Tomboy - Princess Nokia

Riot Rhythm - Sleigh Bells

Higher Ground - TNGHT

I Fought the Law - The Clash

N.E.O. - CHAI

True Love Will Find You in the End - Headless Heroes

Extraordinary episode 5 soundtrack

Absolutely Cuckoo - The Magnetic Fields

How Did This Happen?! - Bodega

No Rules - Red Money

Everybody Wants to Be Famous - Superorganism

I Know I’m Funny haha - Faye Webster

Mommy Can’t Sleep - XVOTO

We’re Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes

Nights In White Satin - The Moody Blues

Extraordinary episode 6 soundtrack

Cracker Drool - Goat Girl

Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

You’re My Best Friend - Andrew Simple

Harley Quinn - Princess Nokia

How Can I Help You - Self Esteem

push - slowthai & Deb Never=

Gmf (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) - John Grant

Extraordinary episode 7 soundtrack

Tums - TNGHT

Shine Like Russia – Demaris

Western Isles – Peat and Diesel

Alone – Heart

People I Don’t Like – UPSAHL

Always Forever – Cults

Extraordinary episode 8 soundtrack

A Better Son/Daughter – Rilo Kiley

Makeba – Jain

Freek’n You – Jodeci

Help I’m Alive – Metric

Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Keep You – Wild Belle

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye – Soft Cell

Brave Face – Another Sky

The Good Times Are Killing Me – Modest Mouse

Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

Extraordinary premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th January 2023.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

