This include Amelia Clarkson (known for previous roles in Poldark and The Last Kingdom ), Isis Hainsworth and Natalie Blair, with Blair making her screen debut in the series.

BBC Three horror-drama series Red Rose is now available to stream on Netflix , and it features a cast of up-and-coming new talent.

The thriller also features established stars such as Adam Nagaitis and Samuel Anderson. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Red Rose.

Red Rose cast

Here are the cast members and characters in Red Rose – read on below for more info on who the central characters are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a list of the central cast of Red Rose:

Amelia Clarkson as Wren Davies

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle 'Roch' Mason

Natalie Blair as Ashley Banister

Ellis Howard as Antony Longwell

Ali Khan as Tariq 'Taz' Sadiq

Ashna Rabheru as Jaya Mahajan

Harry Redding as Noah Royston

Natalie Gavin as Rachel Davies

Samuel Anderson as Vinny

Adam Nagaitis as Rick Bennett

Amelia Clarkson plays Wren Davies

Wren (Amelia Clarkson) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Wren Davies? Wren is Roch's best-friend, but the pair fall out after Roch makes a move on Wren’s boyfriend Noah. She’s determined to figure out who or what is behind the Red Rose app.

Where have I seen Amelia Clarkson? Clarkson is best-known for her roles as Aelflaed in The Last Kingdom and Rosina in Poldark, while she has also previously appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Our Zoo and Endeavour.

Isis Hainsworth plays Rochelle 'Roch' Mason

Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth) in Red Rose. BBC/Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer

Who is Rochelle Mason? Roch is Wren's best friend and the leader of their group, nicknamed the D***heads. The Red Rose app starts to grant her her biggest desires, but it could all also tear her and the group apart.

Where have I seen Isis Hainsworth? Hainsworth has previously appeared in films such as Catherine Called Birdy, Metal Lords, Misbehaviour and Emma, as well as series including Les Misérables, The Victim and Skint.

Natalie Blair plays Ashley Banister

Ashley (Natalie Blair) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer

Who is Ashley Banister? Ashley is a witty member of the group who is trying to track down the source of the Red Rose app.

Where have I seen Natalie Blair? Red Rose is Blair's first on-screen credit.

Ellis Howard plays Antony Longwell

Antony (Ellis Howard) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Antony Longwell? Antony is a caring member of the group who seems at first to be unaffected by the app.

Where have I seen Ellis Howard? Howard has previously appeared in Catherine the Great, Help and the 2021 televised National Theatre production of Romeo & Juliet.

Ali Khan plays Tariq 'Taz' Sadiq

Taz (Ali Khan) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer

Who is Tariq 'Taz' Sadiq? Taz is a new member of the group who is invited in by Roch.

Where have I seen Ali Khan? Khan has previously been seen in the series Halo, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and Everyone Else Burns, while he has also had small roles in the films 6 Underground and The School for Good and Evil.

Ashna Rabheru plays Jaya Mahajan

Jaya (Ashna Rabheru) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Jaya Mahajan? Jaya is a smart and resourceful young woman who is not a member of the group at first, and is bullied by Roch.

Where have I seen Ashna Rabheru? Rabheru has previously appeared in Indian Summers, Year of the Rabbit, Sex Education and, most recently, The Smeds and the Smoos.

Harry Redding plays Noah Royston

Noah (Harry Redding) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer

Who is Noah? Noah is Wren's boyfriend, who gets wrapped up with the app when it dares Roch to make a move on him.

Where have I seen Harry Redding? Red Rose is Redding's first on-screen credit.

Natalie Gavin plays Rachel Davies

Rachel (Natalie Gavin) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Rachel? Rachel is Wren's mother.

Where have I seen Natalie Gavin? Gavin has previously been seen in series such as Line of Duty, The Syndicate, Prisoner's Wives, Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack, while she also appeared in the film Ali & Ava.

Samuel Anderson plays Vinny

Vinny (Samuel Anderson) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Vinny? Vinny is Roch's father, who is a widower looking after his three children.

Where have I seen Samuel Anderson? Anderson is best-known for his roles in The History Boys as Crowther, Emmerdale as Ross Kirk, Gavin & Stacey as Fingers and Doctor Who as Danny Pink. He has also been seen in series such as Another Life, Landscapers, Mammals, Witless and Trollied.

Adam Nagaitis plays Rick Bennett

Rick (Adam Nagaitis) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

Who is Rick Bennett? Rick is Wren's father who Rachel wants to keep away from her because of his dark past.

Where have I seen Adam Nagaitis? Nagaitis' previous roles have included appearances in Happy Valley, The Terror, Chernobyl, The Inbetweeners 2, Suffragette and The Last Duel. He was most recently seen in The Gold.

