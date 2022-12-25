Airing on Christmas Day, the Magic Light version of Donaldson's popular 2019 tale tells the story of Janet and Bill, two aliens from warring families who fall in love.

Fans of Julia Donaldson and the BBC's adaptations are in luck as we're about to enter the fun and colourful world of The Smeds and the Smoos .

One thing that's particularly impressive about the production is the star-studded voice cast – and trust us, you'll definitely recognise them.

Read on for your guide to the voice cast and their characters of The Smeds and the Smoos.

Sally Hawkins is the narrator

Who is the narrator? Sally Hawkins narrates The Smeds and the Smoos, guiding the viewer through Donaldson's story.

Where have I seen Sally Hawkins before? You'd have likely seen Hawkins in Mammals, Spencer and The Shape of Water. What's more, she's also lent her voice to various animations, including The Snail and the Whale and Stick Man by Donaldson.

Adjoa Andoh is Grandmother Smoo

Who is Grandmother Smoo? Grandmother Smoo is the head of the Smoo family, and is blue in colour. She is vehemently against her granddaughter Janet having anything to do with Bill the Smed, but soon discovers there are more important things in life than silly arguments.

Where have I seen Adjoa Andoh before? Star of the big screen and the small screen, Andoh has starred in a range of different productions, but most recently played the iconic Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. Andoh also starred in the likes of The Witcher, Invictus, and Doctor Who.

Rob Brydon is Uncle Smed

Who is Uncle Smed? Uncle Smed is the head of the Smed family, and is red in colour. Like Grandmother Smoo, he has an issue with the opposing family, and tries to keep his nephew, Bill, away from the love of his life, Janet. He later teams up with Grandmother Smoo for a very important cause.

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? Apart from appearing in all 10 Magic Light's adaptations, Brydon is perhaps best known (and most loved) for playing Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey.

Meera Syal is Aunt Smed

Who is Aunt Smed? Aunt Smed teams up with the rest of her family and the opposing Smoos for the sake of their loved ones.

Where have I seen Meera Syal before? It's almost easier to list what Syal hasn't been in. The actress recently appeared in The Devil's Hour and The Sandman, but is also known for roles in The Wheel of Time, Broadchurch and of course, The Kumars at No. 42.

Bill Bailey is Grandfather Smed

Who is Grandfather Smed? Grandfather Smed also joins forces with his family and the Smoos on a rescue mission like no other.

Where have I seen Bill Bailey before? Aside from winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, Bailey is a comedian extraordinaire, but has also appeared in Worzel Gummidge, Midsomer Murders and Spaced.

Daniel Ezra is Bill

Who is Bill? Bill is the young hero of the Smoo family and like his relatives, is blue. He finds it hard to get wrapped up in the family politics, and as a result, tries to find something more exciting in the Wurpular Woods. When he sees Janet, it's love at first sight.

Where have I seen Daniel Ezra before? Ezra is perhaps best known for playing Spencer in All American and Nathaniel in A Discovery of Witches, but has also had guest roles in Prime Suspect 1973, No Offence, Vera and The Missing.

Ashna Rabheru is Janet

Who is Janet? Janet is the young Smed who falls in love with Bill from the Smoo family. Like Bill, she seeks more in life, and finds everything she ever wanted and more in the Wurpular Woods.

Where have I seen Ashna Rabheru before? Aside from playing Gwen in Sex Education, Rabheru starred in Indian Summers as Shamshad Dalal and Jaya in Red Rose.

