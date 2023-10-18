Graham's character, an enigmatic political leader, appears to be at the heart of the mystery, but how do these four timelines tie together?

As well as Graham, the series also stars the likes of Amaka Okafor and Kyle Soller. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Bodies on Netflix.

If you can't wait to find out more, here's our review.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bodies cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix series

Here are the main cast members and characters in Bodies. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Julian Harker

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defo

George Parker as Henry Ashe

Synnove Karlsen as Polly

Michael Jibson as Jack Barber

Emily Barber as Kathleen

Nitin Ganatra as Ishmael Hasan

Greta Scacchi as The Woman

Gabriel Howell as young Elias

Chloe Raphael as Esther

Andrew Whip as Ladbroke

Derek Riddle as Calloway

Here is what you need to know about the major characters in the series.

Amaka Okafor plays Shahara Hasan

Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Shahara Hasan? Shahara is a dedicated DS living and working in 2023. Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Okafor said that she "loved" playing Sharaha and that working on Bodies is "the best job I’ve had in my whole life".

"It was like a proper three-course meal of a character," she explained. "I love that she has so many different facets and that I wasn’t limited. I didn’t have to stay one thing, because we’re not as people.

"It was just lovely to get to be someone and it’s not kind of issue-based. It’s not about her faith, it’s not about her race, it’s not about the fact that she’s a single mum. Those are just part of who she is, but actually she’s a brilliant detective."

More like this

Where have I seen Amaka Okafor? Okafor has previously been seen in series including Vera, The Split, Grace and The Responder, as well as the film Greatest Days.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays Charles Whiteman

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Charles Whiteman? Charles is the DS working in 1941, who is morally dubious. Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Fortune-Lloyd described him as "a lone wolf", "a survivor", "a bit villainous" and "vicious", although added that "there’s a nice twinkle in his eye".

He continued: "I think what to expect from Whiteman is a journey - you’ll go on a journey with Whiteman, quite a radical one, actually, from a self-absorbed lone wolf, cool mask, like a really hard wall he’s putting up, a persona, to seeing a softer, warmer, more tender, more caring side, when another character, Esther, comes into his life.

Where have I seen Jacob Fortune-Lloyd? Fortune-Lloyd has previously been seen in series including Wolf Hall, Endeavour, Medici, Strike Back, The Queen's Gambit, The Power and The Great. He has also appeared in films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and See How They Run.

Kyle Soller plays Alfred Hillinghead

Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead in Bodies Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Alfred Hillinghead? Alfred is a detective inspector in 1890, who does things by-the-book.

Where have I seen Kyle Soller? Soller is perhaps best-known for his role in Star Wars series Andor, but he has also had roles in Poldark, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Bad Education, Silent Witness and You, Me and the Apocalypse. He has also appeared in films such as Anna Karenina, The Fifth Estate and Fury.

Shira Haas plays Iris Maplewood

Shira Haas as DC Maplewood in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Iris Maplewood? Iris is a detective in the future, who we meet living and working in 2053.

Where have I seen Shira Haas? Haas is known for her roles in films including The Zookeeper's Wife and Mary Magdalene, as well as series such as Unorthodox and Shtisel.

Stephen Graham plays Elias Mannix/Julian Harker

Stephen Graham in Bodies. Netflix

Who is Elias Mannix/Julian Harker? Elias/Julian is a mysterious figure throughout the series, and the founder of an authoritarian group called The Executive.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, writer Paul Tomalin explained why he cast Graham in the role, saying: "Stephen Graham was on the 'yeah, right' pile. The impossible 'no way would he ever dream of doing something this mad' pile. In terms of British actor choices, he’s in everybody’s top three."

Where have I seen Stephen Graham? Graham has had a prolific and acclaimed career so far, with notable roles in films such as Gangs of New York, The Irishman and This Is England, as well as the latter's subsequent TV series.

Graham has also starred in series including Line of Duty, The Virtues, Time, Peaky Blinders, The Walk-In, Code 404 and Boiling Point, and will appear in upcoming Disney Plus series A Thousand Blows.

Tom Mothersdale plays Gabriel Defoe

Tom Mothersdale. Tom Mothersdale

Who is Gabriel Defoe? Gabriel is a leading scientist in time travel, which in this universe is called quantum gravity theory.

Where have I seen Tom Mothersdale? Mothersdale has had roles in series including Peaky Blinders, Endeavour, Doc Martin, Treadstone, Van Der Valk, A Discovery of Witches, War of the Worlds and Alex Rider.

George Parker plays Henry Ashe

George Parker as Henry Ashe in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Henry Ashe? Henry Ashe is a photographer who will have a big role to play when he makes a horrifying discovery.

Where have I seen George Parker? Parker is known for his role as Prince Vasily in Shadow and Bone, as well as Sam Shay in Pennyworth.

Synnove Karlsen plays Polly

Synnove Karlsen John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Who is Polly? Polly is the music-loving daughter of Hillinghead, and someone he'd give everything for.

Where have I seen Synnove Karlsen? Karlsen has had various recognisable roles, including Cassie in The Midwich Cuckoos and Jocosta in Last Night in Soho.

Michael Jibson plays DCI Jack Barber

Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan, Michael Jibson as Det. Chief Inspector Jack Barber in Bodies Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Jack Barber? Barber is Hasan's closest confidante and right-hand man when she makes an intriguing discovery.

Where have I seen Michael Jibson? Jibson has appeared in various series, including The Essex Serpent, The Crown, A Discovery of Witches, and most recently played Bill Cotton in The Reckoning.

Emily Barber plays Kathleen

Emily Barber as Kathleen in Bodies Matt Towers/Netflix

Who is Kathleen? Kathleen is Whiteman's secretary - someone who will seemingly keep all of his secrets for him.

Where have I seen Emily Barber? Barber has appeared in various series, most recently Dreamland as Eva, and Bridgerton season 2 as Tessa.

Nitin Ganatra plays Ishmael Hasan

Nitin Ganatra Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty

Who is Ishmael Hasan? Ishmael is Shahara Hasan's father. She lives with him and her son Jawad.

Where have I seen Nitin Ganatra? Ganatra is most recognisable for playing Masood in EastEnders but has had various roles since, including in Netflix's Wednesday.

Greta Scacchi plays The Woman

Greta Scacchi Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI

Who is The Woman? We first meet The Woman as a voice on the end of the line to Whiteman. She's one of the most mysterious characters in the series.

Where have I seen Greta Scacchi? Scaachi is known for various film roles including Emma, The Player, and Shattered.

Gabriel Howell plays young Elias

Who is Elias? Elias is a mysterious character throughout the series - you'll have to watch to find out!

Where have I seen Gabriel Howell? Howell has had roles in the series Nightsleeper and the film The Fence.

Chloe Raphael plays Esther Jankovsky

Who is Esther? Esther is a young girl who meets Whiteman - and changes his life.

Where have I seen Chloe Raphael? Raphael is best known for voicing Kana in the Thomas the Tank Engine series.

All interviews were conducted in line with SAG-AFTRA union rules.

Bodies is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th October 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.