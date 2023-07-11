In an interview with Collider, Elba revealed that the film "did really well" and said: "Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one."

He continued: "I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

The comments follow previous statements made by both Elba and Luther creator/writer Neil Cross who have both said that their hopes are to continue making more Luther films, with Cross stating that the film world is where Luther "lives now" instead of releasing more seasons of the original BBC drama.

Elba has also been clear about his hopes of making Luther into a film franchise, much like James Bond. At the premiere of The Fallen Sun, the actor said: "We do have the ambition to take it into a franchise because now that you've got a film landscape, you've got bigger budgets, but also you've just got more stories we can tell."

As for now, there's been no official confirmation that Netflix has renewed the film for a second instalment but Luther fans will just have to wait and see if those streaming patterns correlate to further films being given the green light.

For now, fans of Elba's can enjoy the actor in another action-packed role in Apple TV+'s Hijack.

In the seven-part thriller, Elba stars as enigmatic business negotiator Sam Nelson who usually deals with major mergers, but has to use his skills to disarm and uncover the people who have hijacked his flight from Dubai to London.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be in select cinemas on Friday 24th February and on Netflix on Friday 10th March.

