Cross spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the film, and when asked whether he would like to continue Luther's story beyond this outing, he said: "At the drop of a hat. We deliberately left the door more than ajar, it’s an open door. And it's also an invitation."

Idris Elba has made no secret of his hopes that Luther will become an expanded film franchise following Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun , and it seems that creator/writer Neil Cross is very much on the same page.

Asked whether any continuation of the franchise would be more films, rather than another season of the TV show, Cross said it would be, as that is "where [Luther] lives now".

The film's director Jamie Payne, who also directed season 5 of the TV series, agreed, saying: “Yeah, I think that's a great answer. That's where he lives now. That's where he lives at this moment. This is the beginning - The Fallen Sun is one chapter, I'd love to read the next chapter."

The Fallen Sun stars Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis amongst others, with Serkis previously explaining that he considered turning down his role in the film due to how dark it is.

He said: "It was one of the darkest parts I’ve ever been offered and I did almost consider not doing it. What’s brilliant about Neil Cross and the writing, is that he makes the villains in Luther about [us].

"Very very real, and around the corner, under the bed – it’s in our lives. This one in particular is about the horror that is the internet. The power of the internet and someone like David Robey, the character that I play, manipulates people using that."

When it comes to the future of the franchise, Elba previously explaining that he thinks another actor could take on the role of John Luther once he is "too old" to play the part.

He said: "I want people to be like, 'Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.' And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I'm too old, someone else will step in to play John."

