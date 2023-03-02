Speaking on The One Show on the evening of the film's premiere, Idris Elba spoke about his wishes for the film and said: "We do have the ambition to take it into a franchise because now that you've got a film landscape, you've got bigger budgets, but also you've just got more stories we can tell."

It's the crime drama turned Netflix film that everyone's talking about at the moment and it looks like Luther: The Fallen Sun could very well be the start of an epic film franchise.

Elba has previously stated that James Bond is "a template for the type of film we’re going for" and outlined his hopes that the film could kickstart a franchise with the same longevity as the iconic spy series, suggesting a different actor could eventually step into the role of John Luther in a similar format to 007.

Luther: The Fallen Sun picks up with Elba's titular character escaping prison after his season 5 arrest. He does so in order to stop a deadly cyber-killer (Andy Serkis), who has been spying on people and terrorising the streets of London.

It's been over three years since we've seen Elba don his iconic coat and detective role, so it's safe to say that fans are excited for this action-packed film.

But Elba stated that he is likely the most excited of all. In his interview on The One Show, he told presenters Alex Jones and Alex Scott: "I'm the most excited out of everyone, you know?

"I've been playing this character for 10 years, [it] feels amazing to go from the TV show that we've got [an] amazing fanbase and now, into a film, and it feels great. It feels like an achievement."

Speaking about the crimes he'll be facing in this new film, Elba states: "Well, there's a gentleman that's basically spying on all of us, using our phones and our laptops and CCTV. And just wreaking havoc. So basically, John Luther's not having it."

He continued: "He was in prison and that's where we start off the film. So we were trying to be as pure as we can to the original TV show, that we don't alienate the day-one's but we also wanted to just bring the new audience into the film so they understand who John Luther is as well."

As for what kind of villain Serkis's character is, Elba added: "He's a guy that is like a chameleon – he's really nice and suave but at the same time, he's very, very creepy and Andy Serkis, who is not creepy at all, does an incredible job. It's almost like he disappears into the role.

"It's a really well-written role and I think it needed someone like Andy Serkis to bring it to life."

Speaking previously about his new character on Good Morning Britain, Serkis admitted that he "literally wanted to have a shower" after reading the script as his character is so horrific.

He said: "It was one of the darkest parts I’ve ever been offered and I did almost consider not doing it. What’s brilliant about Neil Cross and the writing, is that he makes the villains in Luther about [us].

"Very very real, and around the corner, under the bed – it’s in our lives. This one in particular, is about the horror that is the internet. The power of the internet and someone like David Robey, the character that I play, manipulates people using that."

The film also marks the return of Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk, while Cynthia Erivo plays Odette Raine, a counter intelligence operative hunting down Luther.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is in cinemas now and on Netflix on Friday 10th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

