Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier today (Wednesday 1st March), the actor said that he "literally wanted to have a shower" after reading the script as his character is so horrific.

Idris Elba is back as Luther in the long-awaited spin-off film Luther: The Fallen Sun , which sees Andy Serkis make his debut as twisted tech billionaire David Robey – however, the Andor star has revealed that he nearly turned the role down.

"It was one of the darkest parts I’ve ever been offered and I did almost consider not doing it," he said. "What’s brilliant about Neil Cross and the writing, is that he makes the villains in Luther about [us].

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

"Very very real, and around the corner, under the bed – it’s in our lives. This one in particular, is about the horror that is the internet. The power of the internet and someone like David Robey, the character that I play, manipulates people using that."

Teasing the film's villain, Serkis said that David Robey is a "master of surveillance", adding: "He's used to manipulating people, he’s sort of an observer of people because he can't connect with humanity and so he observes them… It’s very frightening and Neil Cross’s writing is brilliant at doing that."

The actor said he had played a number of darker characters before, and did have to consider whether the role of Robey was one he wanted to do right now.

He continued: "It was so current and so important as a debate about the internet, and how we’ve given our souls over to it really. How we’ve given our lives over to it and [how we’re happy] to know we’re being surveilled 24/7 through our laptop cameras, through our phones and David Robey my character, just knows how to use that. The villain is us, we’ve accepted it."

The crime thriller sees Elba reprise his role as John Luther, who breaks out of prison to track down a gruesome serial killer that's terrorising London.

Luther: The Fallen Sun also sees Dermot Crowley return as DSU Martin Schenk, while Cynthia Erivo plays Odette Raine, a counter intelligence operative hunting down Luther.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is in cinemas now and on Netflix on Friday 10th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

