BBC One are currently keeping tight-lipped about the exact release date for Better but something tells us that the new five-part thriller will be a treat for drama fans. The new series comes from the same producers as Chernobyl and This Is Going To Hurt , and is written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans, Spooks).

The start of the year is marked by a return to non-festive television and some truly stellar, captivating dramas. One of them being Better, the upcoming set to explore "the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family".

Better follows Lou and Col, played by I Hate Suzie's Leila Farzad and Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan respectively, who lead the drama as the long-standing pair of friends who struck a deal 19 years ago that changed their lives forever.

It's a series "set in a world where everyone has their own version of 'right' and 'wrong'” but when can we expect the drama to land on our screens? Read on to find out more about Better, including the cast.

As of now, the BBC have not yet confirmed when Better will be released.

But we do know, though, that the new series has completed filming and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

Better cast

Leila Farzad as Lou and Andrew Buchan as Col BBC

The cast of Better is a stellar one, complete with quite a few familiar faces. Leading the cast of the new drama is Leila Farzad, who previously starred in I Hate Suzie and The Fear Index, and stars as DCI Lou Slack. Andrew Buchan, who most recently starred in This England and Industry, is also one of the series leads as Col McHugh.

The other cast members of Better include:

Samuel Edward-Cook as Ceri Davies

Carolin Stoltz as Alma

Zak Ford-Williams as Owen

Kaya Moore as Noel Wilkes

Anton Lesser as Vernon

Ceallach Spellman as Donal

Olivia Nakintu as DC Esther Okoye

Joseph Steyne as Joleon

Anthony Lewis as DC Niall Ibbotson

Junade Khan as DS Pritam Khan

Gavin Spokes as DI Phil Cowper

Charley Webb as Elise

Jamie Dorrington

Better plot

Better: Col (ANDREW BUCHAN) Sister Pictures,James Stack, BBC

The thriller explores themes of loyalty, family and morality, as well as the power of human conscience. As per the synopsis: "We follow DI Lou Slack’s epic battle towards redemption, by bringing down Col McHugh; the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld.

"But while Col is a dangerous enemy to make, Lou’s biggest battle may yet be with herself."

It continues: "19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever.

"The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career. A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life."

Better trailer

An official trailer for the series is yet to be released but last December, RadioTimes.com had an exclusive first look at the new BBC drama in the form of a teaser, which you can watch here.

In it, you can get a sense of the tension between the two leading characters and some of the tension that we can expect.

Better is due to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide visit our dedicated Drama hub.

