When Douglas is overheard making a sexist joke at a wedding, someone posts it on Twitter. When Douglas thinks it won't be an issue, we are then told that it has "gone nuclear" – because of Madeleine.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Alongside Bonneville and Gillan, the series also stars Ben Miles (The Crown), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon).

More like this

Moffat previously revealed that viewers won't find out what Douglas actually said at the wedding until the end of the series, meaning they can make up their own minds about "whether he should be cancelled or not".

Read more:

He continued: "It's a heated topic and isn't it funny that everyone has exactly the same opinion, really? Everybody wants to cancel somebody."

Meanwhile, Bonneville described the series as being "tantalising", "funny" and "ultimately dark".

Moffat recently returned to write an episode of Doctor Who, Boom, for the first time since he ran the show himself, while he has another on the way this Christmas, titled Joy to the World.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITV1 and ITVX in June 2024.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.