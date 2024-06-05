Steven Moffat's cancel culture comedy-drama gets first trailer with Hugh Bonneville
Bonneville plays a broadcaster who comes under fire after reportedly making a sexist joke at a wedding.
Steven Moffat's new comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this June, and we've now got a full trailer giving us a sense of what to expect.
In the trailer we meet Hugh Bonneville's Douglas and Karen Gillan's Madeleine, co-hosts of the programme Live at Six, and get a sense that Madeleine harbours feelings for him.
When Douglas is overheard making a sexist joke at a wedding, someone posts it on Twitter. When Douglas thinks it won't be an issue, we are then told that it has "gone nuclear" – because of Madeleine.
You can watch the trailer right here now.
Alongside Bonneville and Gillan, the series also stars Ben Miles (The Crown), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon).
Moffat previously revealed that viewers won't find out what Douglas actually said at the wedding until the end of the series, meaning they can make up their own minds about "whether he should be cancelled or not".
He continued: "It's a heated topic and isn't it funny that everyone has exactly the same opinion, really? Everybody wants to cancel somebody."
Meanwhile, Bonneville described the series as being "tantalising", "funny" and "ultimately dark".
Moffat recently returned to write an episode of Doctor Who, Boom, for the first time since he ran the show himself, while he has another on the way this Christmas, titled Joy to the World.
Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITV1 and ITVX in June 2024.
