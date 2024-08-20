But the exciting second season also sees the introduction of some new faces, including the likes of Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) and David Harewood (Homeland).

Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about the second season of the acclaimed BBC drama and its scripts, which were penned once again by James Graham, Harewood said: "What I find great about James's writing is it's just so natural, it's easy to deliver.

"That almost makes your job easier because all you've got to do is play your reality."

Michael Balogun as Harry Summers and David Harewood as Denis Bottomley. BBC/House Productions/Vishal Sharma

He continued: "The complexity comes in the editing, when you put all the mix together. But just playing your through line, that's the joy, I find, as an actor – you've just got this wonderful scene. We have this wonderful relationship to play with. I leave the smorgasbord of editing to other people.

"It's only, like, just this morning as we were watching it, I was like, 'Oh f**k, I didn't know that was happening.' When you really put it together, that’s when it really starts to leap.

"The editing process is a miracle in and of itself, certain things are sacrificed to build on other things. Even for us as actors, when you watch it – I mean, I was watching it last night with my wife, and there was one moment where she went, 'F**k!' I didn't even know what that was [for]."

Harewood went on: "It’s that moment – because obviously I know the script and I know what happens – and you think, 'Oh, that’s massive.' Just that one moment is massive.

"I think you’ll find in the next episode and continually through the coming episodes there will be lots of those 'oh f**k' moments because you realise the impact of that – a decision that a character makes at that particular moment is going to have on the whole story."

Harewood is, of course, known for his roles in Homeland, Supergirl, The Night Manager and, more recently, The Acolyte.

As well as featuring in various productions over the years, Harewood is also known for presenting many documentaries, including David Harewood on Blackface and David Harewood: Psychosis and Me.

The new season of Sherwood follows a different set of characters and their stories, like an anthology, but will also hone in on the fallout from the very dramatic first season of the James Graham series.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK.

"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity, but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

