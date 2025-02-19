Professor T, starring Ben Miller, confirmed to return for season 5
Season 4 is set to air later in 2025.
ITV has announced that Ben Miller will return to the title role for a fifth season of hit detective drama Professor T – before season 4 has even aired.
The series, based on a Belgian drama, follows the genius University of Cambridge criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest as be solves an assortment of crimes while also dealing with his rather over-bearing mother, played by Frances de la Tour.
Season 4 is set to air later in the year, but fans will be delighted to know that further episodes have already been greenlit.
"It’s a real pleasure to bring another series of Professor T to audiences," said ITV's Assistant Drama and Comedy Commissioner, Callum Dziedzic.
"With its gripping crimes, fascinating characters, and captivating cast – led by the brilliant Ben Miller – the show continues to surprise and delight both ardent fans and newcomers alike.
He added: "Over time, it has truly found its own identity beyond the original, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what's coming in the next chapter."
In addition to Miller and de la Tour, returning faces for the new season will include Zoe Wanamaker as the Professor’s aunt, Zelda Radclyffe, and Juliet Stevenson as psychologist Dr Helena Goldberg.
Meanwhile, Barney White (Against the Law), Sunetra Sarker (Playing Nice), and Rhian Blundell (Vampire Academy) will also be back who as Detective Dan Winters, DCI Maiya Goswami, and Detective Chloe Highsmith respectively.
Speaking about the renewal, Miller said he was "beyond thrilled" at the news and also teased some treats in store for the upcoming fourth run.
"The Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance," he said. "The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising. Here’s to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…”
According to ITV, the six brand new episodes in season 5 will include some unexpected new relationships and more complex crimes for the Professor and police unit to tackle; including a boxing match that takes a bloody turn and a series of inexplicable sudden deaths at an upmarket spa.
Professor T seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on ITVX.
