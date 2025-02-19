Season 4 is set to air later in the year, but fans will be delighted to know that further episodes have already been greenlit.

"It’s a real pleasure to bring another series of Professor T to audiences," said ITV's Assistant Drama and Comedy Commissioner, Callum Dziedzic.

"With its gripping crimes, fascinating characters, and captivating cast – led by the brilliant Ben Miller – the show continues to surprise and delight both ardent fans and newcomers alike.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He added: "Over time, it has truly found its own identity beyond the original, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what's coming in the next chapter."

In addition to Miller and de la Tour, returning faces for the new season will include Zoe Wanamaker as the Professor’s aunt, Zelda Radclyffe, and Juliet Stevenson as psychologist Dr Helena Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Barney White (Against the Law), Sunetra Sarker (Playing Nice), and Rhian Blundell (Vampire Academy) will also be back who as Detective Dan Winters, DCI Maiya Goswami, and Detective Chloe Highsmith respectively.

Read more:

Speaking about the renewal, Miller said he was "beyond thrilled" at the news and also teased some treats in store for the upcoming fourth run.

"The Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance," he said. "The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising. Here’s to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…”

According to ITV, the six brand new episodes in season 5 will include some unexpected new relationships and more complex crimes for the Professor and police unit to tackle; including a boxing match that takes a bloody turn and a series of inexplicable sudden deaths at an upmarket spa.

Professor T seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.