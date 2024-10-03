Most notably, Charlie's previously referenced problems with eating are spiralling further out of control, while Nick is struggling with the weight of carrying that secret – and the intensity of his feelings.

Clearly, there's a lot to work out in these eight episodes – so, how does it all end? Here's your recap of the Heartstopper season 3 ending – and some speculation on what the future might hold.

Heartstopper season 3 ending explained

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

The final episode of Heartstopper season 3 sees Nick, Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown) and Imogen (Rhea Norwood) head across the country for a series of university open days.

More like this

It's a trip that raises questions about the future of their relationships, especially when Nick seems to show a real interest in Leeds, which would put him several hours away from Charlie.

Meanwhile, back home, Mr Spring is preparing for the first public performance of his band, which also counts Sahar (Leila Khan) among its members, with a grand debut planned for the local fair.

It ends a period of turmoil for 'Char', in which he has confronted the reality of his eating disorder at a residential medical clinic and enacted a programme to get him back onto a healthy track.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a session with therapist Geoff (Eddie Marsan), he seems genuinely content for the first time in a long while, even realising that it was wrong to place all of his troubles on Nick alone as opposed to an actual support network.

A visible sign of how far he has come is his decision to wear a short-sleeved t-shirt to the concert, as opposed to the baggy jumpers he has frequently worn to hide his body from view.

Things hit a slight snag when it looks as if Nick and the gang could miss the concert due to traffic delaying their arrival, but fortunately, they get there just in time to cheer on Charlie and Sahar.

After a truly rollercoaster season, things end on a brighter note – but there are still some major questions to be answered in a potential season 4.

Is Tori asexual?

Darragh Hand and Jenny Walser star in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

Readers of the comics might already know the answer to this question, but it's something that Tori (Jenny Walser) is still figuring out in the streaming adaptation.

Heartstopper season 3 gave us our closest look at the character, revealing a lonely and vulnerable side that clashes with her typically formidable persona.

Her life appeared to take a turn for the better after she met straight-talking Michael (Darragh Hand), with whom she felt some kind of spark, but there remained a deep sense of uncertainty in her as of the season 3 finale.

It was a feeling sensed by Isaac (Tobie Donovan), who is left wondering if she too is on the aromantic spectrum. Let's just say, he might be onto something.

Will Nick move away?

Kit Connor, Corinna Brown, Rhea Norwood and Yasmin Finney star in Heartstopper. Samuel Dore/Netflix

As mentioned above, Nick had a clear favourite from all of the universities he visited – and that was Leeds.

The problem? Leeds is a several hours away from his and Charlie's hometown, and what with his boyfriend being a year below him at school, there's no chance that they could move up north together in the next year.

The idea of a long-distance separation is troubling to Nick, particularly as Charlie has only recently started down the road to recovery after being diagnosed with anorexia.

Having previously suggested that he'd probably go to a nearby university, he now has to face the daunting prospect of telling Charlie that those plans are changing.

What next for Elle?

Yasmin Finney stars in Heartstopper season 3. Samuel Dore/Netflix

Nick may find some solace from Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), who are going through a similar situation.

Elle matter-of-factly told her boyfriend that she was thinking of applying to an art school in Europe – perhaps Paris – as that's where she felt the most at home.

It's not the easiest news to hear from your beloved partner, but Tao takes it in his stride, voicing his resounding approval for the idea and announcing plans to visit her regularly.

There's still the question of where precisely she could go, with her newfound and ever-growing Instagram following potentially unlocking doors into the buzzy art world.

And now for the biggest question:

Could season 3's finale be the last episode of Heartstopper?

Rhea Norwood, Toby Donovan, Leila Khan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor, Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

Let me say for the record that I think it's quite likely that Heartstopper will get a fourth season on Netflix, which would probably adapt the remaining material from Alice Oseman's graphic novels (including the sixth and final volume).

That said, at the time of writing, it isn't guaranteed. Netflix is yet to announce the show's renewal for season 4 and the cast are finding themselves increasingly busy with Doctor Who, Agatha All Along and The Wild Robot among their projects.

Perhaps that's why the Heartstopper season 3 finale seems like it was written so that it could be the final episode, if that's the way the cards are dealt.

While there are certainly questions left unresolved – as outlined above – the most urgent issues have been brought under control.

Charlie is receiving treatment for his eating disorder and OCD, meaning that Nick is no longer the only person tasked with looking after him.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3. Samuel Dore/Netflix

Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) has found a loving home with their grandmother, while Tara has taken some peace of mind from her decision to take a gap year as opposed to rushing off to the high-pressure Oxford University.

While there are, of course, more obstacles that life will throw at them – the most imminent being their potential geographic distance – there's also a sense that each of the characters are ready to jump those hurdles.

I'm reminded of a comment Oseman gave to RadioTimes.com prior to the launch of season 2: "No matter the challenges ahead for the Heartstopper gang, we all know that they'll be okay in the end!"

With this in mind, if (heaven forbid) Heartstopper were to be cancelled after its third season, this episode would be a perfectly satisfying farewell – and that seems by design.

Of course, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for at least one more instalment – keep an eye out for updates in the weeks to come.

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.