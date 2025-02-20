The series was created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with the former admitted that "as a lifelong fan of American cinema, no actor looms larger for me than Robert De Niro", adding that "to have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond our wildest dreams".

But who else stars in the series, what have they been in before and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Zero Day.

Zero Day cast: Full list of actors

Here are the main cast members and characters in Zero Day – read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Robert De Niro as George Mullen

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer

Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell

Dan Stevens as Evan Green

Bill Camp as Jeremy Lasch

Gaby Hoffmann as Monica Kidder

Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno

Mark Ivanir as Natan

Robert De Niro plays George Mullen

Robert De Niro as George Mullen in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is George Mullen? George Mullen is a former US president who left after his first term, and remains well-liked and known as the last president to command bipartisan support. He is pulled out of retirement to head the Zero Day Commission and investigate a devastating cyberattack.

Where have I seen Robert De Niro? De Niro is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, having won Oscars for his work in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull.

He has starred in a number of beloved movies, including the likes of Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, The King of Comedy, Once Upon a Time in America, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Heat, Jackie Brown, Meet the Parents, Silver Linings Playbook, Joker, The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jesse Plemons plays Roger Carlson

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson and Clark Gregg as Robert Morris in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is Roger Carlson? Roger is Mullen's former political aide and advisor who has now become his fixer, and returns to help him run the Zero Day Commission.

Where have I seen Jesse Plemons? Plemons shot to fame for his roles as Landry Clarke in Friday Night Lights and Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad, before going on to star in films including Bridge of Spies, The Post, Game Night, Vice, The Irishman, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Power of the Dog, Killers of the Flower Moon, Civil War and Kinds of Kindness. He has also had prominent roles in series including Black Mirror and Fargo.

Lizzy Caplan plays Alexandra Mullen

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is Alexandra Mullen? Alexandra Mullen is George's daughter, who is herself a young congresswoman who is trying to distance herself from her dad's legacy.

Where have I seen Lizzy Caplan? Caplan has had roles in films including Mean Girls, 127 Hours, The Interview, The Night Before, Now You See Me 2 and Cobweb, as well as series such as Party Down, Masters of Sex, Truth Be Told, Fleishman Is in Trouble and Fatal Attraction.

Connie Britton plays Valerie Whitesell

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is Valerie Whitesell? Valerie is Mullen's former chief of staff who returns to help him lead the Zero Day Commission.

Where have I seen Connie Britton? Britton is known for her roles in series including Spin City, Friday Night Lights, American Horror Story, Nashville, 911, The White Lotus and Dear Edward, while she has also had roles in films including Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Bombshell and Promising Young Woman.

Joan Allen plays Sheila Mullen

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen in Zero Day. Netflix

Who is Sheila Mullen? Sheila is George's wife and Alexandra's mother, who is also herself a nominee to the federal bench.

Where have I seen Joan Allen? Allen is known for her roles in films including Manhunter, Nixon, The Crucible, Face/Off, The Notebook, The Bourne Supremacy and Room. She has also appeared in series such as Luck and The Family.

Matthew Modine plays Richard Dreyer

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is Richard Dreyer? Richard is the speaker of the house, who is a member of the opposition party to George's former party and Evelyn's current one.

Where have I seen Matthew Modine? Modine has become known in recent times for his role in Stranger Things, while he has also starred in other shows including Weeds and Proof, and films such as Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises, Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Oppenheimer.

Angela Bassett plays President Evelyn Mitchell

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is President Evelyn Mitchell? Evelyn is the current president of the United States, who enlists Mullen to head the Zero Day Commission.

Where have I seen Angela Bassett? Bassett is known for her roles in films including Green Lantern, Olympus Has Fallen, Chi-Raq, Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Bumblebee, Avengers: Endgame, Soul and Damsel, as well as series such as ER, American Horror Story, BoJack Horseman and 911.

Dan Stevens plays Evan Green

Dan Stevens as Evan Green in Zero Day. Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Who is Evan Green? Evan is the divisive host of a popular political talk show, who is quick to come out with his opposition to Mullen and the Zero Day Commission.

Where have I seen Dan Stevens? Stevens first shot to prominence as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, while he has also starred in shows including Legion, Gaslit, Welcome to Chippendales and Solar Opposites. His film roles have included parts in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Colossal, Beauty and the Beast, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Abigail.

Bill Camp plays Jeremy Lasch

Bill Camp. Getty

Who is Jeremy Lasch? Jeremy is the current CIA director.

Where have I seen Bill Camp? Camp has had roles in films including Public Enemies, Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Black Mass, Loving, Jason Bourne, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Vice, Joker and Drive-Away Dolls, as well as series such as The Leftovers, The Night Of, The Queen's Gambit, American Rust, A Man in Full and Presumed Innocent.

Gaby Hoffmann plays Monica Kidder

Gaby Hoffmann. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Monica Kidder? Monica Kidder is a tech entrepreneur and Silicon Valley billionaire.

Where have I seen Gaby Hoffmann? Hoffmann has had roles in films including You Can Count on Me, Veronica Mars, Wild and C'Mon C'Mon, as well as series such as Girls, Transparent, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Eric.

Clark Gregg plays Robert Lyndon

Clark Gregg. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Who is Robert Lyndon? Robert is a corporate raider and billionaire.

Where have I seen Clark Gregg? Gregg is perhaps best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the MCU, while he has also had roles in films including AI Artificial Intelligence and 500 Days of Summer, as well as series such as The West Wing, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Florida Man, How I Met Your Father, Painkiller, Criminal Minds: Evolution and Snowpiercer.

McKinley Belcher III plays Carl Otieno

McKinley Belcher III. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Carl Otieno? Carl is a Department of Justice lawyer who is appointed as the lead investigator for the Zero Day Commission.

Where have I seen McKinley Belcher III? Belcher is known for his roles in films such as Marriage Story and series including Power, Mercy Street, Ozark, The Passage, One Piece and Eric.

Mark Ivanir plays Natan

Mark Ivanir. Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Who is Natan? Natan is an intelligence operative who used to work with Mullen.

Where have I seen Mark Ivanir? Ivanir has had roles in films including The Terminal, Mr & Mrs Smith, Johnny English Reborn, Heart of Stone and Emilia Pérez, as well as series such as Homeland, For All Mankind, Litvinenko and Mayor of Kingstown.

