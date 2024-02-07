Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the series, which is loosely inspired by the 2005 film of the same name, and play Jane and John, two operatives assigned those identities and paired up as a married couple when they join a mysterious spy agency.

The series sees the duo become closer, both as colleagues and as a married couple, meeting bumps in the road along the way. But how do things come to an end in the eighth and final episode?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Mr & Mrs Smith.

Why do Jane and John turn on each other?

Maya Erskine stars in Mr & Mrs Smith. David Lee/Prime Video

In the finale, called A Breakup, Jane and John end up turning on one another, after both come to believe that the other is trying to take them out.

In truth, this is not the case, and they are actually being manipulated to kill one other by their boss, after John left the end of the previous episode.

Who is Hihi and who is Paul and John's neighbour, Harris?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Mr & Mrs Smith David Lee/Prime Video

Throughout the series, Jane and John are hired, instructed and given their missions through a computer, with each message to them starting off with 'Hihi'. They come to call the mysterious figure or entity behind the messages by this name.

However, beyond this Jane and John learn very little about the company which employs them or the mysterious Hihi.

There was a moment where John came to believe that Harris, the couple's neighbour played by Paul Dano, was in fact Hihi. However, it was later revealed that he was actually an estate agent set on acquiring the Smiths' House.

Another Jane and John, played by Parker Posey and Wagner Moura, say that Hihi is somehow all knowing and all powerful, suggesting that it could in fact be some sort of artificial intelligence or other-wordly being – but, for now, this is all still unclear.

What is Super High Risk?

Wagner Moura in Mr & Mrs Smith. David Lee/Prime Video

In episode 4, Double Date, John and Jane met another Smith couple, two agents who were also using the identities of Jane and John Smith.

This other couple were played by Parker Posey and Wagner Moura, and in that episode they revealed that they were a level up, conducting super high risk missions rather than just high risk.

In episode 4 they ended up duping our Jane and John into going on one of their super high risk missions alone, and taking out a target.

In the finale, they returned, and it turned out that super high risk is a very specific type of job – it means they are tasked solely with taking out other Smiths.

It was at this point that they attempted to kill our Jane and John, but they managed to escape, with Jane seemingly blinding the super high risk John.

They escaped into a safe room, but the super high risk Jane was right outside and hell bent on finishing them once and for all. Meanwhile, John was seriously wounded, having been shot in the stomach.

What happens to Jane and John?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Mr & Mrs Smith. David Lee/Prime Video

In the end, as John lay dying on the floor, the pair discussed the love they have for one another, and the life they would have together were they to make it out of their predicament.

They made a plan, that Jane would open the door, shoot the super high risk Jane dead, and then they would escape together. In the final moments, Jane enacted her plan, but the camera cut away to the outside of the building. We saw and heard three gunshots go off, but it was left unclear whether it was the super high risk Jane, or our Jane that had fired.

So did Jane and John make it out alive? That much is currently unclear...

