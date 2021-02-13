Mr and Mrs Smith reboot on Amazon release date: Latest news on Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge series

In surprising yet wonderful news, Mr & Mrs Smith is being rebooted as a TV show starring two of the biggest and most exciting names of recent years – Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover.

The Fleabag star and Atlanta creator will take on roles originally played by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the 2005 action comedy about a bored middle-class couple who secretly moonlight as contract killers.

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video next year, the series will be co-created by Francesca Sloane (The First, Fargo), with Glover and Waller-Bridge executive producing.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Amazon’s Mr and Mrs Smith reboot.

Mr and Mrs Smith reboot release date

While Amazon Studios hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming Mr and Mrs Smith reboot, Donald Glover recently announced via Instagram that the series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

If you’re not already a subscriber, you can purchase a Prime membership for £7.99 per month or £79 per year – find out more with RadioTimes.com’s Amazon Prime price guide.

Mr and Mrs Smith cast

The titular roles – married assassins John and Jane Smith – will be played by Atlanta’s Donald Glover and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The duo previously starred opposite one another in Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, with Glover as a young Lando Calrissian and Waller-Bridge as Lando’s droid companion L3-37.

Glover, who also produces music as Childish Gambino, rose to fame as Troy Barnes in Community and has since starred in Atlanta, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guava Island and The Lion King.

Waller-Bridge is best known for writing and starring in Fleabag, for which she won a BAFTA, three Emmys and two Golden Globes, and has appeared in Crashing, Broadchurch, Albert Nobbs, The Iron Lady and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

The supporting cast is yet to be announced by Amazon Studios, but we’ll keep you updated when the full line-up is revealed.

In 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith, Glover and Waller-Bridge’s roles are played by Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie.

Mr and Mrs Smith reboot plot

Amazon has not yet released details about the upcoming show and whether it will follow a similar plot to the 2005 film.

In the action comedy, directed by The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star as a middle-class married couple, construction executive John and tech support consultant Jane, who both lead secret lives as contract killers unbeknownst to one another.

After they’re both tasked with killing the same person and botch the job, the couple are assigned with murdering the other and make escalating attempts on one another’s lives.

Mr and Mrs Smith reboot trailer

Amazon has not yet released a trailer for the Mr and Mrs Smith series starring Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge but we’ll update this page as and when they do!