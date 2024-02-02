Erskine is known primarily for her work in comedy, but who is she, what has she starred in before and what has she said about her role in Mr & Mrs Smith?

Read on for everything you need to know about Maya Erskine, who plays Jane in Mr & Mrs Smith.

Who is Maya Erskine?

Maya Erskine. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Maya Erskine is an actress and writer best-known for co-creating and starring in the comedy series PEN15.

Erskine was born in Los Angeles and first appeared on screen in episodes of the series Hart of Dixie in 2013. She has since gone on to star in a host of series and films, predominantly comedy, and has done a lot of voice work in various animated projects.

Glover confirmed she had been cast in Mr and Mrs Smith in April 2022, telling Interview Magazine: "She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now."

How old is Maya Erskine?

Maya Erskine is 36 years old. She was born on 7th May 1987.

What nationality is Maya Erskine?

Erskine is American.

She was born in Los Angeles, to a white American father, jazz drummer Peter Erskine, and a mother of Japanese descent, who was originally from Tokyo.

What has Maya Erskine previously starred in?

Maya Erskine in PEN15. Alex Lombardi/Hulu

Erskine is best-known for co-creating the comedy series PEN15, which she also starred in and executive produced.

She has also had main roles in series such as Betas, Man Seeking Woman, Heartbeat and Blue Eye Samurai, and recurring roles in Casual, Insecure, Crossing Swords and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

She had made one-off appearances in BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth and a number of other series.

Her film roles have included voice appearances in Scoob! and DC League of Super-Pets, while she will also voice a character in upcoming LAIKA film Wildwood.

What has Maya Erskine said about her role in Mr & Mrs Smith?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr and Mrs Smith. David Lee/Prime Video

Asked why she wanted to be part of the series Erskine said: "I'm now at a point in my life where, after having a kid, I just feel like I only want to be a part of things that are undeniable. And this was undeniable.

"When he [Glover] called, I thought I was going to be like a person on the street who dies in one episode or something. I really had no idea. And I was just like, 'Yeah, if I'm a part of whatever you guys are touching, I will definitely do it'. So to be Mrs Smith, yeah, it was insane."

Explaining who the audience is for the show, Erskine added: "I think couples should watch this show together. I think men and women, maybe no children.

"But yeah, couples of all ages should watch this show because I think there is something in it for every couple... to relate to. I do. It really runs the gamut."

Is Maya Erskine on Instagram?

She is - you can find her profile at @mayaerskine.

Is Maya Erskine on Twitter?

No, Maya Erskine does not appear to currently have an active account on Twitter/X.

