Well, now it's been announced who else will be joining Minghella and the returning cast for season 4 – and they include some familiar faces.

The Last Showgirl's Kiernan Shipka has joined the cast as Hayley Clay, an executive assistant at Tender, while Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife) will certainly be someone ingratiated into the inner circle of the elite, as he's set to star as Edward Smith, troublemaker and long-time friend of Henry Muck (Kit Harington).

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) will star as Kwabena Bannerman, trader at Mostyn Asset Management, and so we can imagine that he works closely with Otto Mostyn (George Barclay), although Barclay's return has not yet been confirmed.

Even so, could Kwabena be someone that could cross paths and ultimately go up against Harper? Quite possibly.

The final cast announcement is that of Coronation Street's Amy James-Kelly, who will be starring as Jennifer Bevan, a newly promoted minister in the Labour government.

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde in Towards Zero. Mammoth Screen/Nick Wall

The returning cast of Industry includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia and Miriam Petche.

With season 3 leaving on quite the life-changing note for Yasmin and Henry, how will their relationship from clients to husband and wife pan out?

While plot details have not yet been revealed, we can anticipate another batch of episodes that are set to get our heart racing and throw us back onto the trading floor as if no time has elapsed at all.

As previously mentioned, Lawtey will not be reprising his fan-favourite role as Robert, with the star having been a part of the Industry cast since its debut episode back in 2020.

It's not all that surprising seeing as Robert parted ways with Yasmin after she confessed her love for him but ultimately chose Henry.

The final episode of season 3 saw Robert pitching his new business idea, Little Labs, to season 1's Greg (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), so we can imagine that his newfound success in California means he's leaving little ol' London behind.

We do know that the new season of Industry will consist of eight episodes and production will kick off later this month, meaning that further details will likely be announced in due course.

Once again, the new season has been created and written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

Industry seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full now on iPlayer.

