Things go from bad to worse for Beth as cold cases get reopened and all roads seem to lead back to Tom, with her own life becoming fodder for headlines. While their marriage may have seemed idyllic and Tom was the beloved town doctor, Beth begins to question whether she ever really knew her husband.

At the time of its original release on Paramount Plus, Scholey chatted exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her leading character, referring to Beth as "brilliant". She said: "She goes through every possible emotion a human can go through. And it was a bit of a challenge for me physically, with the sexual nature of the character.

"I was quite terrified by the idea of doing all of that. I thought, 'well, I should probably do that then because it's obviously something I need to work through there – therapy'."

But who else stars in the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Serial Killer's Wife.

The Serial Killer's Wife cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The cast of The Serial Killer's Wife is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Annabel Scholey as Beth Fairchild

Jack Farthing as Tom Fairchild

Luke Treadaway as Adam Plummer

Angela Griffin as DI Aline Edgeworth

Julie Graham as Beth's absent mother Clover

Shobna Gulati as Headmistress Kiran

Hari Dhillon as defence lawyer Maxwell

Morgana Robinson as Jules

Annabel Scholey and Jack Farthing in The Serial Killer's Wife. Paramount+

Who is Beth? Beth lives with her husband in the quaint seaside town of Blackwater and leads an ideal life with her husband Tom, until he is arrested for murder on the night of his birthday party. Beth provides him with an alibi but begins to question her husband more when past secrets start coming to the surface.

Where have I seen Annabel Scholey before? Scholey has starred in The Sixth Commandment, The Salisbury Poisonings, The Split, Britannia and Medici. More recently, she has starred in Rivals and Dead and Buried. She is also set to star in the second season of The Couple Next Door.

Annabel Scholey and Jack Farthing in The Serial Killer's Wife. Paramount+

Who is Tom? Tom is the local doctor who is beloved by everyone in their quaint town. He's arrested at his own birthday party for a murder but things get worse when cold cases start linking him to other crimes. Did he do it?

Where have I seen Jack Farthing before? Farthing has starred in films like The Lost Daughter and Spencer as well as TV shows like Poldark, The ABC Murders, Chloe and Rain Dogs.

Luke Treadaway as Adam Plummer

Luke Treadaway. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Who is Adam? Adam is Tom's best friend who starts to help Beth in the wake of Tom's arrest.

Where have I seen Luke Treadaway before? Treadaway has starred in various productions on stage and in film and TV, including in Fortitude, Ordeal by Innocence, Traitors and The Singapore Grip. He has also starred in Lockwood & Co. and 13 Steps Down.

Angela Griffin as DI Aline Edgeworth

Angela Griffin in The Serial Killer's Wife. Paramount+

Who is DI Aline Edgeworth? The DI who is in charge of the investigations into Katy's murder, Aline works round the clock and is devoted to her job.

Where have I seen Angela Griffin before? Griffin is known for her roles in Waterloo Road, Coronation Street, Lewis, Your Christmas or Mine? and Harlots. She has also starred in The Wives and The Suspect.

The Serial Killer's Wife is coming to Channel 5 this December.

