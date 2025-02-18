The movie originally opened in the US before Christmas, so film fans on this side of the Atlantic may well be wondering when they'll be able to watch it – and whether the film will be coming to streaming platforms.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Last Showgirl.

How to watch The Last Showgirl in the UK

Unfortunately, UK-based fans eagerly awaiting the film will have to be just a little more patient – but the good news is that the cinema release is not too far away.

The film will launch exclusively in UK cinemas on Friday 28th February, and for the immediate period afterwards the only way to see it will be by taking a trip to the pictures.

The release comes a fair bit later than its US debut: after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6th September 2024, the film was given a limited run from 13th December before expanding on 10th January 2025.

When will The Last Showgirl be streaming?

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. Picturehouse

As for when a streaming release might happen, that remains to be seen at this stage.

It's very likely that the film will be available to rent and purchase digitally a couple of months after its theatrical release – perhaps some time in April – but there's no confirmation of this yet.

Meanwhile, if we hear any news of it being added to any of the subscription streaming services, we'll update this page accordingly.

What is The Last Showgirl about?

The film follows Anderson's character Shelly as she adjusts to life when her show – which has been running for three decades – is suddenly closed.

An official synopsis reads: "Shelly, a seasoned showgirl, must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

"As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family."

The Last Showgirl cast – Who stars in the film?

Anderson leads the cast, but she's far from the only big name in the ensemble – which also includes Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and wrestler-turned-movie-star Dave Bautista, among others.

You can find the full cast list below:

Pamela Anderson as Shelly Gardner

Jamie Lee Curtis as Annette

Dave Bautista as Eddie

Brenda Song as Mary-Anne

Kiernan Shipka as Jodie

Billie Lourd as Hannah Gardner

Jason Schwartzman as a director

The Last Showgirl trailer

You can find a trailer for The Last Showgirl below:

The Last Showgirl is released in UK cinemas on Friday 28th February 2025.

