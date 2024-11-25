Earlier this month, the BBC unveiled first-look images at the detective duo back in action in what appears to be quite the Christmas setting, hinting at some festive themes throughout.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "When frantic, dishevelled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation.

"The co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie's true identity.

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

"Robin decides that the agency can't help with this – and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

"Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit."

Ruth Sheen, Jack Greenlees, Natasha O'Keeffe and Caitlin Innes Edwards will all be returning to their roles, and will be joined by newcomers David Westhead, Christian McKay, Emma Fielding, Tupele Dorgu and James Nelson-Joyce.

Strike seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 6 will begin airing from Monday 16th December.

