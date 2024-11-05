We don't yet know when the new episodes will debut, but given the apparent festive setting we would imagine it will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer late this year.

The new season, which is based on the sixth novel in the series by JK Rowling, writing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, started filming in February this year.

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

A synopsis for the new run was released at the time, which says: "When frantic, dishevelled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation.

Read more:

"The co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie's true identity.

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

"Robin decides that the agency can't help with this - and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

"Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit."

Joining Burke and Grainger in the cast for the new season are other returnees Ruth Sheen, Jack Greenlees, Natasha O’Keeffe and Caitlin Innes Edwards, while newcomers include David Westhead, Christian McKay, Emma Fielding, Tupele Dorgu and James Nelson-Joyce.

Strike seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.