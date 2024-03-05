Although Mary herself came from humble beginnings, she wants nothing but the best for her family - and so thrusts George into the spotlight to put him in pursuit of King James I, played by Tony Curran.

The new seven-part series sees the mother and son's own relationship pushed to the limits as power takes a hold, and as per the synopsis: "George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty."

Featuring a cast studded with familiar faces including Nicola Walker (The Split) and Niamh Algar (The Wonder) plus more, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Mary & George.

Mary & George cast: Full list of actors and characters in Sky drama

The full cast list for Sky's Mary & George is below, but scroll on to find out more about the main characters and where you may have seen the actors before.

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham

Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham

Tony Curran as King James VI of Scotland and I of England

Laurie Davidson as Robert Carr, 1st Earl of Somerset

Pearl Chanda as Countess Somerset

Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne

Angus Wright as Sir David Graham

Niamh Algar as Sandie

Nicola Walker as Elizabeth Hatton

Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke

Tom Victor as John Villiers

Mark O'Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon

Amelia Gething as Frances Coke

Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton

Jacob McCarthy as Christopher 'Kit' Villiers

Alice Grant as Susan Villiers, aka Susan Feilding

Samuel Blenkin as Prince Charles

Mirren Mack as Katherine Villiers

Rina Mahoney as Laura Ashcattle

Simon Russell Beale as Sir George Villiers

Ankur Bahl as Xander the Bookkeeper

Julianne Moore plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham

Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Mary Villiers? Mary is no-nonsense and doesn't spend time bestowing her children with affection. Rather, she wants them to have the life she never did, and sends George to France to become the worldly gentleman she wants him to be – as well as the handsome lover of King James, who she has a feeling will take a shining to her son.

Where have I seen Julianne Moore before? The multi award-winning actress is well known in Hollywood for film performances in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Boogie Nights, The Hunger Games films and Kingsman: The Gold Circle. She has most recently starred alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton in May December.

Nicholas Galitzine plays George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham

Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in Mary & George. Sky

Who is George Villiers? Somewhat naive at the start of the series, George isn't initially prepared for the journey he's about to embark on to win over the king's attention as one of his favourites. His mother very much calls the shots, but soon George likes the power he's afforded, and his relationship with Mary is tested as he's pushed further into the king's spotlight.

Where have I seen Nicholas Galitzine before? Galitzine rose to fame with leading roles in films like High Strung and Handsome Devil, going on to star in standout movies like Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue and, more recently, in 2023 comedy Bottoms. He is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in romcom The Idea of You.

Tony Curran plays King James VI of Scotland and I of England

Tony Curran as King James in Mary & George. Sky

Who is King James? The son of Mary Queen of Scots, James ascended to the Scottish throne (as James VI) at just 13 months old, after his mother was forced to abdicate. He went on to succeed his cousin Elizabeth I as the monarch of England, known as the Union of the Crowns. In the series, he's married to Anne of Denmark, but had close relationships with male courtiers throughout his life, especially George Villiers and Robert Carr.

Where have I seen Tony Curran before? The Scottish actor has had numerous standout roles over the years, including in Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Who, Daredevil and Your Honor. More recently, he has starred in BBC's Mayflies opposite Martin Compston, and is set to star in Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood.

Laurie Davidson plays Robert Carr, 1st Earl of Somerset

Laurie Davidson as Robert Carr and Pearl Chanda as Countess Somerset in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Robert Carr? The 1st Earl of Somerset, Carr is the main favourite of the king's until George weaves his way into the crown's inner circle. Obviously, Robert isn't best pleased, and is George's main antagonist.

Where have I seen Laurie Davidson before? Known for his leading part as William Shakespeare in the TV series Will, Davidson is also known for his roles as Mr Mistoffelees in Cats and as Ingilmundr in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. He has also starred in Masters of the Air and The Sandman.

Trine Dyrholm plays Queen Anne

Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne and Tony Curran as King James in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Queen Anne? Queen Anne is the wife of King James and has his best interests at heart – even if that does mean ensuring that her husband's lovers are vetted by her.

Where have I seen Trine Dyrholm before? The Danish actress has starred in numerous Danish productions over the years, including Queen of Hearts, A Royal Affair, Love is All You Need and The Commune.

Angus Wright plays Sir David Graham

Angus Wright as Sir David Graham in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Sir David Graham? Working for the king and queen, Sir David knows everything there is to know about what goes on behind closed doors in this royal family. He acts as the go-between for Mary, to ensure her son gets seen by the king as Sir David starts to doubt Robert Carr's place in society.

Where have I seen Angus Wright before? Wright has starred in a variety of roles in theatre, film and TV, with most recent performances in Dreaming Whilst Black, Bank of Dave and The Capture. Other notable roles include The Courier, Rogue One and The Crown.

Niamh Algar plays Sandie

Niamh Algar as Sandie in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Sandie? Sandie works in a brothel that Mary and Sir David meet in to discuss their plans. It's through these meetings that Sandie and Mary start to form their own relationship.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar before? Algar is no stranger to TV dramas, having led the cast of Deceit and Malpractice, as well as being known for her roles in The Virtues, Suspect and Culprits. She has also starred in films like The Wonder and Censor.

Nicola Walker plays Elizabeth Hatton

Nicola Walker as Lady Hatton and Julianne Moore as Mary in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Elizabeth Hatton? The matriarch of another noble family, Elizabeth is quick with her words and insults directed towards Mary. She is one of the families that have been accepted into the King's inner circle, so is slightly suspicious of Mary.

Where have I seen Nicola Walker before? TV fans will undoubtedly recognise Walker for roles ranging from The Split to Unforgotten, as well as Last Tango in Halifax and Spooks. Most recently, she starred opposite Sean Bean in Marriage and is the series lead in Annika.

Adrian Rawlins plays Sir Edward Coke

Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Sir Edward Coke? A barrister, judge and politician, Sir Edward is married to Lady Hatton, and because of his high standing in society and place on the king's Privy Council, he is part of the upper echelons of society.

Where have I seen Adrian Rawlins before? Rawlins is known for his roles in the Harry Potter films as James Potter, but has also starred in numerous TV shows including Chernobyl, Grace, Andor and The Sixth Commandment.

Tom Victor plays John Villiers

Tom Victor as John Villiers in Mary & George. Sky

Who is John Villiers? John eventually comes to be known as the 1st Viscount Purbeck, but is George's brother, the eldest son of Sir George Villiers and Mary Beaumont.

Where have I seen Tom Victor before? Aside from Mary & George, Victor has most recently starred in Channel 4's TV film Consent.

Amelia Gething plays Frances Coke

Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke, Amelia Gething as Frances Coke and Nicola Walker as Lady Hatton in Mary & George.

Who is Frances Coke? Frances is the daughter of Sir Edward Coke and Lady Hatton, who dutifully follows her mother's orders. But her mother doesn't approve of the idea of a marriage between her daughter and John.

Where have I seen Amelia Gething before? Gething started her career as a content creator, writing and starring in the BBC series The Amelia Gething Complex. She has also starred in Emily, The Spanish Princess and has been a voice actor in the game Hogwarts Legacy.

Mark O'Halloran plays Sir Francis Bacon

Mark O'Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Sir Francis Bacon? An enigmatic figure in the king's close circle at first, Sir Francis is a notable figure in British history - but in the series, he is the Lord High Chancellor, who starts to become more aware of the king's personal affairs.

Where have I seen Mark O'Halloran before? O'Halloran is an Irish scriptwriter and actor known for his roles in The Virtues and Adam & Paul. He has also starred in Devils and Brassic.

Sean Gilder plays Sir Thomas Compton

Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Sir Thomas Compton? Sir Thomas is the husband of Mary, and in the series, we see how it's an advantageous arrangement for both sides after the death of Mary's husband.

Where have I seen Sean Gilder before? Gilder is known for his roles in Gangs of New York and King Arthur, as well as TV roles in The Gold, Sherwood, Shadow and Bone and Slow Horses.

Jacob McCarthy plays Kit Villiers

Jacob McCarthy as Kit Villiers in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Kit Villiers? Known as Kit to everyone, Christopher is one of the Villiers siblings who benefits greatly from George's ascension in society.

Where have I seen Jacob McCarthy before? McCarthy is known for his roles in SAS Rogue Heroes and AP Bio, as well as The Drummer and the Keeper and The Last Summer.

Alice Grant plays Susan Villiers

Alice Grant as Susan Villiers in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Susan Villiers? Susan is the youngest daughter of Sir George and Mary, often wanting praise and affection from her mother but getting nothing in return. She isn't one for the limelight like other members of her family, and is a bit of a wallflower.

Where have I seen Alice Grant before? Mary & George is Grant's first on-screen role.

Samuel Blenkin plays Prince Charles

Samuel Blenkin as Charles in Mary & George. Sky

Who is Charles? Quiet and observant in the series, Charles is the second son of King James, and became heir apparent after the death of his older brother, inheriting a raft of titles in the process.

Where have I seen Samuel Blenkin before? Blenkin is perhaps best known for his recent appearance in Black Mirror's Loch Henry episode, as well as his roles in The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Sandman and Atlanta.

Mary & George comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 5th March.

