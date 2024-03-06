The new film sees Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine (Mary & George) bring the acclaimed 2017 Robinne Lee novel to life as Solène and Hayes, two unlikely lovers who embark on a whirlwind romance in the very public eye.

In the new trailer, we see Solène and Hayes cosied up on a sun lounger and being asked by strangers how they met.

"We met at Coachella," Solène admits, and we're quickly transported to the night in question where Solène accidentally knocks on Hayes's trailer before he's about to go on stage with his band August Moon.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway as Solène and Hayes in The Idea of You. Prime Video

As one of the headliners at the music festival, it's safe to say it's a pretty big crowd when they do come out and when Hayes takes the mic, he tells the crowd about meeting someone that night that left him feeling inspired.

Back in the bubble of her reality and away from Coachella, Solène is surprised when Hayes turns up at her gallery asking for help in picking some artwork. The pair have an undeniable connection, but are followed around incessantly by the paparazzi.

Solène is fearful of what people will say, something that Hayes quickly tells her that he doesn't care about. Soon, it's a life of tours, private jets and winding up on front pages being ridiculed, much to Solène's confusion. But will it be enough to put a major spanner in the works of the love story?

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

The new trailer also features the debut single, Dance Before We Walk, from the film's band August Moon, which is only a snippet of what's to come when the movie lands on Prime Video on 2nd May.

If you like what you hear then you're in luck, as the complete soundtrack will be released by Arista Records on the day of the film's premiere.

The official film synopsis reads: "Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

The synopsis continues: "When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark.

"As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes's superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

Of course, many will know Hathaway for her standout roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries, with her most recent film performance in Eileen.

Galitzine can currently be seen opposite Julianne Moore in Sky's Mary & George as George Villiers, but is known for his roles in Red, White & Royal Blue as well as Bottoms.

The rest of the cast for The Idea of You includes Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr, Jaidon Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan.

The new film will debut at SXSW Festival on Saturday 16th March, with the occasion marking director Michael Showalter's return to the festival after six years, where he also previously debuted Hello My Name is Doris and The Big Sick.

The Idea of You comes to Prime Video on Thursday 2nd May. Visit our Film hub for more new and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

