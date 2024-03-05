The synopsis also teases that the case facing the team this week will concern a tourist who is stabbed while travelling down one floor in a hotel lift.

"As the team investigates the victim's loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets - whilst an ominous woman watches everything unfold from the shadows," it continues.

Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise. BBC

In the new stills, Commissioner Selwyn can be seen with a serious expression on his face as he looks out to sea: Is this him coming to terms with losing a valuable member of his team, or is there something else on his mind?

Death in Paradise. BBC

Meanwhile, several other stills from the episode have also been released, giving a first look at this week's guest stars including Ronni Ancona (Last Tango in Halifax), Ali Ariaie (The Great), John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory's Girl) and Gabrielle Glaister (Coronation Street).

What has shocked Lexi? BBC

In the teaser for this week's instalment that aired at the end of the most recent episode, the commisioner was seen telling the rest of the team to get "ready to welcome our new colleague" as they all gathered on the jetty.

"Ready or not, here he comes," said Darlene as a boat comes into view.

Could this be the returing cast member? We'll have to wait until Sunday evening to find out...

Joe and Cora embrace. BBC

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

