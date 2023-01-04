The series follows Nathan Fillion's John Nolan, who joined the LA Police Department in his forties, becoming the department's oldest rookie.

Police procedural drama The Rookie is now midway through airing its fifth season in America, with the episodes yet to land here in the UK.

Alongside Fillion, the series also stars Shawn Ashmore, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T Jones and Eric Winter amongst others. But when are the new episodes set to start airing on this side of the pond?

Read on for everything you need to know about the UK airdate for The Rookie season 5.

When did The Rookie season 5 start airing in the US?

Nathan Fillion in The Rookie. ABC/Raymond Liu

The Rookie season 5 started airing on ABC in the US on 25th September 2022, and is still currently airing weekly on the network.

The official synopsis for the first episode of the new season reads as follows: "Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise."

When will The Rookie season 5 start airing in the UK?

Eric Winter and Alyssa Diaz in The Rookie. ABC/Raymond Liu

An exact UK release date for the fifth season of The Rookie has yet to be announced, but we do know it will be landing on Sky Witness in February 2023.

This follows a similar pattern to previous seasons - as with season 5, season 4 started airing in the US in September, with a release date of 26th September 2021. A UK air date on Sky Witness then followed on 20th January 2022.

The Rookie cast - who is returning for season 5?

The fifth season of The Rookie will of course once again star Nathan Fillion, alongside other longtime castmates such as Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter and Richard T Jones.

Here's a full list of the main cast for The Rookie season 5:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

The Rookie season 5 trailer

You can watch a trailer/recap ahead of the fifth season of The Rookie right here now.

The Rookie season 5 will air on Sky Witness in February 2023, while seasons 2-4 are currently available to stream on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

