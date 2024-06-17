At the time, filming locations for the upcoming run were revealed to be Thailand, New York and Washington, DC.

Well, in quite the quick turnaround, Netflix has now confirmed that things have wrapped up on the production front, meaning that the season is on course for its expected 2024 release date.

It's safe to say that the news has come as a welcome surprise to many fans of the Netflix original, with plenty responding to the announcement on X with much excitement.

Multiple users said they "can't wait" for the new episodes, while another fan wrote: "Season one was absolutely fantastic. Can't wait to watch the season two."

The new run comes after the resoundingly positive reaction to the series's first outing, which debuted in March 2023 and went on to achieve the third-best ratings ever for a first season of a Netflix original at the time.

More than 168 million hours were watched, and the second season was confirmed swiftly after the release of season 1.

At the time, series creator Shawn Ryan said of the renewal: "The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix.

"We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

The political thriller is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, which sees low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) suddenly thrust into action after the phone he usually mans in silence rings and leads him into a dark world of conspiracy.

Returning cast members include Basso and Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, while Amanda Warren (The Leftovers) is joining the cast along with Arienne Mandi (Tatami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) and Keon Alexander (The Expanse).

Other new cast members include Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Teddy Sears (Raising the Bar), Navid Negahban (Tehran) and Rob Heaps (Partner Track).

As for what will go down in season 2, we'll just have to wait and see - but we do know that there will likely be more twists and turns on the cards for characters new and old.

Speaking to Tudum about what she hopes for her character, Rose, Buchanan told Tudum: "[The ending] leaves it really open-ended… I also want closure for her. I’m like, 'This girl needs a lot of therapy after everything she’s been through.'"

The Night Agent season 2 will arrive on Netflix in 2024, with season 1 available to stream now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.