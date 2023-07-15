The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev says it's "way too soon" for reboot
Dobrev can't see a revival any time soon – but she won't rule out playing a vampire again in the future.
The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has said that it's "way too soon to be talking about a reboot" of the hit teen drama – but she revealed she hasn't ruled out playing a vampire again in the future.
The series came to an end in 2017 after airing for eight seasons on The CW, with Dobrev having played lead character Elena Gilbert until she left the show at the end of its sixth run in 2015.
And in a new interview with Radio Andy, Dobrev explained that a reboot would not be on the cards any time soon since "the show didn’t even end that long ago."
But she added: "I'm very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years.
"So it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can.”
Meanwhile asked if she shared Wesley's recently voiced view that he would never do anything vampire-related again, Dobrev said that she was undecided – and could definitely be tempted if a big-name film director was tackling the genre in a new movie.
“I think it always depends on the role and the director,” she said. “I don’t want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there’s a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah. Steven, call me. Martin, let me know!"
The Vampire Diaries is currently available to stream on ITVX and Prime Video. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
