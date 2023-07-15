Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And in a new interview with Radio Andy, Dobrev explained that a reboot would not be on the cards any time soon since "the show didn’t even end that long ago."

But she added: "I'm very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years.

"So it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can.”

Meanwhile asked if she shared Wesley's recently voiced view that he would never do anything vampire-related again, Dobrev said that she was undecided – and could definitely be tempted if a big-name film director was tackling the genre in a new movie.

“I think it always depends on the role and the director,” she said. “I don’t want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there’s a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah. Steven, call me. Martin, let me know!"

The Vampire Diaries is currently available to stream on ITVX and Prime Video. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

