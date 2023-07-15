A UK release date has been confirmed for the upcoming psychological horror film Mother, May I? – which stars Teen Wolf's Holland Roden and Scream 5's Kyle Gallner.

The film will be available to own on digital platforms in just over a month's time on Friday 25th August 2023, and an intriguing new trailer has just been released ahead of its debut.

The 100-second trailer opens with the ominous sight of a body bag being zipped up before we see couple Emmet (Gallner) and Anya (Roden) scattering some ashes at an idyllic lakeside spot – where they are later seen having some frank conversations with one another.

Things take a turn for the sinister when Anya starts behaving in an increasingly unusual manner, culminating in a moment in which Emmet appears to ask her: "Are you my mother?"

You can watch it in full below:

If that clip has left you scratching your head a little, then the official synopsis might provide a little more clarity about what to expect from the film.

It reads: "Emmett enters into a nightmarish game of therapy with his wife Anya, who has inexplicably taken on the persona of his estranged and recently-deceased mother.

"Bizarre and creepy in equal doses, this psychological thriller will keep you guessing if this is truly possession or just a twisted battle of wills."

