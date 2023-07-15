Teen Wolf star's horror movie confirms release date with trailer
Holland Roden and Scream 5's Kyle Gallner star in the creepy psychological horror Mother, May I?
A UK release date has been confirmed for the upcoming psychological horror film Mother, May I? – which stars Teen Wolf's Holland Roden and Scream 5's Kyle Gallner.
The film will be available to own on digital platforms in just over a month's time on Friday 25th August 2023, and an intriguing new trailer has just been released ahead of its debut.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The 100-second trailer opens with the ominous sight of a body bag being zipped up before we see couple Emmet (Gallner) and Anya (Roden) scattering some ashes at an idyllic lakeside spot – where they are later seen having some frank conversations with one another.
Things take a turn for the sinister when Anya starts behaving in an increasingly unusual manner, culminating in a moment in which Emmet appears to ask her: "Are you my mother?"
You can watch it in full below:
If that clip has left you scratching your head a little, then the official synopsis might provide a little more clarity about what to expect from the film.
It reads: "Emmett enters into a nightmarish game of therapy with his wife Anya, who has inexplicably taken on the persona of his estranged and recently-deceased mother.
"Bizarre and creepy in equal doses, this psychological thriller will keep you guessing if this is truly possession or just a twisted battle of wills."
Read more:
- What is Bird Box Barcelona? Netflix spin-off explained
- Gladiator 2, Mortal Kombat 2 and more to pause filming due to SAG strike
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.