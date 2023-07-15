Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The 100-second trailer opens with the ominous sight of a body bag being zipped up before we see couple Emmet (Gallner) and Anya (Roden) scattering some ashes at an idyllic lakeside spot – where they are later seen having some frank conversations with one another.

Things take a turn for the sinister when Anya starts behaving in an increasingly unusual manner, culminating in a moment in which Emmet appears to ask her: "Are you my mother?"

You can watch it in full below:

If that clip has left you scratching your head a little, then the official synopsis might provide a little more clarity about what to expect from the film.

It reads: "Emmett enters into a nightmarish game of therapy with his wife Anya, who has inexplicably taken on the persona of his estranged and recently-deceased mother.

"Bizarre and creepy in equal doses, this psychological thriller will keep you guessing if this is truly possession or just a twisted battle of wills."

