The show, which stars Gabriel Basso, centres on Peter Sutherland, a former low-level FBI agent who got recruited to Night Action, a top-secret division.

In season 2, he had to investigate another conspiracy, and put a stop to a deadly plan which would cause widespread death and destruction.

But, with season 2 ending on a major cliffhanger, will there be a third season to follow up on the show's key storylines? Read on for everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 3.

Will there be The Night Agent season 3?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

There will! In a show of confidence in the series, The Night Agent was renewed by Netflix back in October 2024, months before season 2 had even debuted.

Filming on season 3 began in Istanbul in 2024, while the shoot will continue this year in New York.

Creator Shawn Ryan told Netflix Tudum of the show's renewal: "We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience."

When will The Night Agent season 3 be released?

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Netflix

We don't yet know when The Night Agent season 3 will be released. However, it should certainly arrive sooner than season 2, which came almost two years after season 1.

The new run was commissioned and started filming before season 2 had even been released, and is expected to complete its shoot in first half of 2025.

We would therefore expect that we could see season 3 in early 2026, meaning there is just a year's gap between seasons 2 and 3.

We will keep this page updated once we get any more concrete information.

The Night Agent plot: What will happen in season 3?

The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

While we don't yet know exactly how season 3 will play out, we have been given a number of teasers in recent cast interviews, while the season 2 ending certainly points a direction for the show to follow.

At the end of season 2, Catherine let Peter out of jail and recruited him to go undercover, acting as though he is under the control of Jacob Monroe while he will really be feeding her information with regards to his connection to the new president, Hagan, and their plans together.

Gabriel Basso told Deadline of where we will pick up with Peter: "I think he’s still technically a night agent. He’s still working for Catherine, but his assignment within Night Action is to do this other job and to be a double agent. But everyone has deniability.

"It’s almost like, if he gets busted, Catherine’s not going to pick up the phone and bail him out. So he’s in a very fragile place and alone in a lot of ways. We’ll see where that goes, where that gets him."

Meanwhile, creator Shawn Ryan told Deadline: "We’re still crafting season 3, so I’m reluctant to talk too specifically about it.

"But what I will say is that Peter, because he is a good, decent person at the end of season 2, he realises that, while he got the desired result of saving Rose, stopping the attack on the UN, that the actions that he took to achieve that had some unintended consequences that could be even bigger, perhaps, than the things he stopped.

"That will be a part of season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in season 2."

He also told TVLine that fans should be "very worried" about Hagan's role as the frontrunner in the presidential election, while he told The Hollywood Reporter that he and the team would endeavour to keep the show "realistic and grounded".

"We understood that in a movie, Peter and Rose would end up together," he continued, mentioning the fact that the two separated at the end of season 2. "But in an ongoing series, what are the realities that these characters are facing? How different are their lives?

"How does Peter’s decision to want to be a Night Agent [affect them], and [what are] the dangers that attach to that?

"In many ways, his desire to separate from Rose at the end of season 2 reflects his connection with her. It’s because he cares so much about her that he feels like she needs to be away from him.

"Where that goes over the course of the series, I don’t know yet. We always treat each season as a separate season. So I think it’s unknown to us as writers, and that’s unknown to the audience, exactly what’s going to happen with Peter and Rose, but I think that’s because of the realities of the situation that they’re in.

"The last thing we would do is manufacture crisis after crisis season after season that feel artificial to keep them together."

Who will be back to star in The Night Agent season 3?

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

We already know that Gabriel Basso will be back to lead the cast of The Night Agent season 3, while we would also expect Amanda Warren to be back as Catherine.

Other stars likely to return include Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe and Ward Horton as Richard Hagan, while it has been confirmed that season 1 star Fola Evans-Akingbola, who made a cameo at the end of season 2, will also be back.

It seems unlikely that some stars whose storylines came to an apparent end, such as Arienne Mandi's Noor, would be back, while the future of Luciane Buchanan's Rose is more uncertain.

Peter and Rose parted ways once more at the end of season 3, but Buchanan has suggested, when speaking with Deadline, that might not be the end for their relationship.

Of her potential return, she said: "I have no idea, and I can’t spoil anything. I wish I could tell you, but Peter does say, 'No, don’t come looking for me,' and I don’t think Rose takes well to direction; she does whatever she wants. So you never, never know."

Meanwhile, when it comes to new characters in season 3, we know that Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson and Suraj Sharma have all joined the show, with Morrison playing the first lady.

Ryan said of bringing in the new characters: "Even though it’s incredibly difficult to create a new world each season and create all these new characters, there’s something that I think keeps the show fresh, that is a great challenge to us as writers that we love, and that in the same way that you wouldn’t watch season 1 and then expect that Iranian mission storyline in season 2.

"I would say there would be some storylines that you wouldn’t expect in season 3 just based on watching season 2."

Here's a list of all the characters we would expect to see in The Night Agent season 3:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Ward Horton as Richard Hagan

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Genesis Rodriguez as TBC

David Lyons as TBC

Jennifer Morrison as TBC

Stephen Moyer as TBC

Callum Vinson as TBC

Suraj Sharma as TBC

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent season 3?

There isn't a trailer for The Night Agent season 3 yet, but we will make sure to add one in here as soon as it is made available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 here.

The Night Agent seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

