President Michelle Travers star from season 1, Kari Matchett, appeared in a cameo at the start of the new season, while Chelsea Arrington star Fola Evans-Akingbola made a cameo at the end.

Now, it has been confirmed that Evans-Akingbola's cameo wasn't just a one-off scene, but was intended to set up a bigger return for her character in the already announced third season.

The show's creator Shawn Ryan confirmed the news to Deadline, saying: "I don’t view this the way that a lot of TV shows operate in that I think characters come and go and then come back to the show, depending on what the storyline for that season is.

"An example I would give you is that we really love the character of Chelsea in season 1, who was played by Fola Evans-Akingbola."

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Ryan continued: "It really pained me to have to call her between seasons 1 and 2, and say, 'Hey, the writers had been working for a few weeks, and we’re gravitating towards stories that I don’t think we have a role for you in.

"'The story has just taken us here, and I’m so sorry, but we love you, and if there’s a chance to get you back on the show at some point, I would love to do it.' She was wonderful about it."

"As we got towards the end [of season 2]," Ryan said, "we found this opportunity to have this little cameo for her that will serve as a platform. And I will tell you, she will be part of season 3."

In the show's first season, Chelsea was introduced as an ambitious secret service agent leading the protection detail for the vice president's daughter.

In season 2, she was now working as security for Governor Richard Hagan, who looked set to become the new president, through nefarious means.

