The series reunites Peter with Luciane Buchanan's Rose Larkin, with the two teaming up once again to investigate a dark conspiracy and save hundreds, if not thousands of lives.

However, towards the end of the season a new threat was coming into view, and Peter found himself compromised. But how did things come to an end, what was the mysterious Foxglove and where did we leave Peter and Rose?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Night Agent season 2.

What was Foxglove and who planned to unleash it?

Elise Kibler as Sloane and Rob Heaps as Tomas Bala in The Night Agent Christopher Saunders/Netflix

The threat Peter had been working against all season, which he had been keeping secret from Rose, was Foxglove, a US government programme intended to manufacture antidotes to various potential chemical weapons of the future.

However, in order to plan for these attacks and to produce to antidotes, the government had scientists working on a top secret project to make the weapons in the first place, so they would know what they could potentially be up against.

Those working for Viktor Bala, a dictator who had been convicted of war crimes by the Hague and was in prison, including his son Tomás and nephew Markus, planned to unleash a batch of one of these weapons, KX, on the UN, in order to send a message and get retribution.

Rose and one of the scientists who previously worked on Foxglove were captured by Tomás and Markus, and forced to develop a new batch.

However, as Tomás came to realise the extent of what KX could do, he tried to stop Markus, but failed and was killed for his disloyalty.

How did Peter and Rose stop Markus?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Netflix

In order to find Rose and discover who information surrounding Foxglove had been sold to, Peter freed Jacob Monroe's fixer Solomon, and met with the man himself. He agreed to provide Monroe with a top secret UN document, to find out how to stop KX being leaked and save Rose.

This meant that Monroe now owned Peter, and would come calling for further favours in the future, which Peter would have to oblige or Monroe would reveal what he did.

Using the information, Peter was able to find and save Rose, before going after Markus. They managed to stop him as he hid out at Sloane's hotel room.

What did Jacob Monroe get from Peter?

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Netflix

In the end, it turned out that the document Monroe got from Peter linked presidential candidate Knox to the Foxglove programme and the sale of chemical weapons to Bala.

This meant that Monroe could leak the document and force Knox to pull out of the race at the last moment, ensuring that rival candidate Hagan would sweep to power.

By doing this, in Hagan's full knowledge, Monroe would have the ultimate influence over Hagan, and essentially have a puppet president at his disposal, to do whatever he wanted.

What happened to Noor?

Arienne Mandi as Noor in The Night Agent. Netflix

At the end of the season, having helped Peter one last time by getting him into the UN, Noor managed to escape the clutches of the Iranian Mission's chief of security, Javad.

She also managed to arrange for Javad never to trouble her again, by convincing the Iranian ambassador to the UN, Abbas, to turn against him.

Noor spoke with Abbas about his daughter being on a list of Iranian dissidents living abroad, one which Javad intended to persue mercilessly.

Using security footage of Javad trying to get close to Noor, Abbas implicated him and suggested her had been collaborating with her to sell state secrets. Javad was therefore arrested, and presumably would be sent home to Iran to face punishment.

At the end of the season, Noor revealed that she and mother had been granted American citizenship, and were living in Illinois.

How did the season end for Peter and Rose?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

At the end of the season, Peter decided to turn himself into Catherine and Night Action, for his actions in stealing the document and freeing Solomon. In doing so, he severed Monroe's hold over him.

Peter was locked up, but Catherine soon let him out, revealing all that had followed with regards to the presidential race, and Knox dropping out.

Catherine told Peter that he should do Monroe's bidding, without letting him know that she was aware and in on the plan. This way, he could feed her vital information about any of his, or Hagan's illicit plans.

Before he went into prison, Peter also ended his relationship with Rose, telling her she should stay away for her own safety. Rose later confirmed to Noor that this is what she planned to do, as she instead focused on her work.

