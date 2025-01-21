Given the long gap between seasons, many fans may be struggling to remember - that's where we come in with this handy season 1 recap.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 1, heading into season 2.

What happened throughout the season?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

We first met Peter Sutherland when he was a low-level FBI agent and saved civilians from a bombing on the Washington DC Metro.

He went on to work for White House chief of staff Diane Farr, manning a phone in the basement which never rings.

However, one day it did, when tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin called in distress, with the code Night Action. She had been given that code by her aunt and uncle before they were assassinated.

It turned out that Rose's aunt and uncle were members of a secretive US counterintelligence programme, Night Action, and Peter determined that he would keep Rose safe while investigating what happened to her relatives.

Over the course of the season, the two uncovered that the Metro bombing was committed by a former soldier called Colin, and Rose's family were murdered by assassins Dale and Ellen.

However, they had all been hired by Vice President Redfield and CEO and military contractor Gordon Wick. They had arranged the Metro bombing in order to kill a foreign political leader called Omar Zadar, whose death was averted by Peter.

Rose's family had been looking into what happened at the Metro bombing, and when they had got too close to the truth Redfield and Wick had them killed too.

Redfield and Wick later tried to take out Zadar again, along with President Travers, who was planning to show public support for Zadar while they were meeting at Camp David.

However, Peter and Rose managed to stop them and bring Redfield and Wick to justice.

This was aided by the discovery that Diane Farr was also involved, having been roped in by Redfield after the fact. She had been brought on to cover up and keep the conspiracy quiet.

Farr and Redfield were both arrested, while Wick went on the run.

Where did we leave Peter and Rose?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

At the end of the season, after saving President Travers's life, Peter and Rose were thanked privately by her, and Peter was given a tape revealing the truth about his father, who was publicly known as a traitor but who Peter had always believed to be innocent.

He found that his father actually had committed treason, accepting money from a foreign agent to feed them information. To try and rectify his wrongs he had become a double agent for the Night Action, but he had been killed while undercover.

In the final scene of season 1, Peter was seen bidding goodbye to Rose with a kiss, before boarding an official jet. It was revealed that he was now officially a Night Action agent, and he was given his first assignment.

