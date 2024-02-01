"You'll regret your decision," he is told, which makes him stop in his tracks.

We then cut to another angle and see that the man in question is none other than the first run's main character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) who responds to the threatening caller: "I will find you, no matter what it takes."

Of course, fans of the first run will note that this seems to pick up very shortly after the end of the first run, when Gi-hun – and his newly-dyed hair – was seen turning away from a plane to LA to confront those trying to recruit new players for Squid Game.

More like this

It remains to be seen how that decision will go for him, but the clip will certainly whet the appetites of fans as we wait for more information about the second season's official release date and plot.

The show was officially renewed back in June 2022, and filming for the second season began last summer, with star Lee Jung-jae teasing to Ilgan Sports that it would be "bigger in scale" than the first run (via Collider).

Read more:

Meanwhile, speaking to RadioTimes.com back in October 2021, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that the second season of Squid Game presented challenges.

"I do realise there are huge expectations for season 2," he said. "I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season 1. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first instalment was a monumental hit in terms of both reviews and viewing figures, with the series quickly becoming Netflix's most-watched of all time and earning a host of awards and nominations.

It also spawned a reality spin-off titled Squid Game: The Challenge, which debuted in November and gave 456 players the chance to compete for a multi-million dollar cash prize by participating in games from the show – albeit with less deadly consequences.

New on Netflix in February 2024

Squid Game season 1 and Squid Game the challenge are currently streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.