The second season was listed as one to look forward to, alongside The Diplomat season 2, Bridgerton season 3 and new shows such as 3 Body Problem, Griselda and Eric.

And while no exact release date has been announced, the fact that it is confirmed to arrive before the year is out will no doubt be cause for celebration among fans.

The show was officially renewed in June 2022 and filming for the second season began last summer, with star Lee Jung-jae teasing to Ilgan Sports that it would be "bigger in scale" than the first run (via Collider).

It's yet to be seen what the plot of the new outing will be, but speaking to RadioTimes.com back in October 2021, writer and director Hwang said that the second season of Squid Game presented challenges.

"I do realise there are huge expectations for season 2," he said. "I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season 1. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season."

The first instalment was a monumental hit in terms of both reviews and viewing figures, with the series quickly becoming Netflix's most-watched of all time and earning a host of awards and nominations.

It also spawned a reality spin-off titled Squid Game: The Challenge, which debuted in November and gave 456 players the chance to compete for a multi-million dollar cash prize by participating in games from the show – albeit with less deadly consequences.

