But let's go back to that AI robot... In a twist like never before, a bot, who will go by the name of Max, will enter the game as a catfish like no other - leaving viewers anticipating if the human players will be able to work it out.

As with many Netflix shows, there is a staggered release, with only four episodes available to watch right now.

If, like most of us, you expect to finish all four episodes in one go, here is when you can expect the next episodes of The Circle season 6 to be released on Netflix.

When are the next episodes of The Circle season 6 on Netflix?

In a format change, new episodes of The Circle will premiere on Netflix every Wednesday, with different segments of the experiment featured across the 13 episodes.

Below is a list of all the release dates for The Circle season 6:

Episodes 1-4 - Wednesday 17th April (out now)

Episodes 5-8 - Wednesday 24th April

Episodes 9-12 - Wednesday 1st May

Final episode - Wednesday 8th May

The Circle season 6 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for The Circle season 6 a couple of weeks ago and were sure to not reveal too much, teasing just the right amount.

Below, in the trailer, Netflix wrote: "New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize."

You can watch the full video below:

The first four episodes of The Circle are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

