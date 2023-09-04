The Inheritance cast: Meet the characters in Channel 5 drama
The four-parter stars a number of recognisable faces.
When a father-of-three dies unexpectedly in Channel 5 drama The Inheritance, his adult children are left bereft. But their grief is quickly overshadowed by anger, confusion and suspicion when they learn that he recently changed his will and they won't be receiving any part of his estate.
The cast of the four-part series includes three soap veterans, plus a number of other familiar faces.
Read on to find out who stars in The Inheritance.
The Inheritance cast
- Robert James-Collier as Daniel
- Gaynor Faye as Sian
- Jemima Rooper as Chloe
- Larry Lamb as Dennis
- Samantha Bond as Susan
- Adil Ray as Pete
- Kevin Whately as Michael
- Rory Fleck Byrne as Nathan
- Kevin Harvey as Glen
- Pauline McLynn as the coroner
- Leah Minto as the solicitor
- Risteard Cooper as DS Morris
- Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie
Robert James-Collier plays Daniel
Who is Daniel? Dennis's son. He's a chef who owns his own restaurant, but times are tough and he's in debt.
"I have some sympathy with Daniel, but if I'm being honest he is quite selfish," said James-Collier. "It becomes apparent that he's used his dad all his life. He kept taking from the pot, only thinking of himself and his ego.
"He's quite focused and singular, and he lets his passion overrule his brain."
Where have I seen Robert James-Collier before? Most people will know him from Coronation Street, Downton Abbey and Ackley Bridge.
Gaynor Faye plays Sian
Who is Sian? Dennis's daughter. She's a single mum who has started dating again.
"Sian is quite strong-willed and will call out any BS," said Faye. "Her choice in men, however, is pretty poor. She is weak when it comes to the opposite sex. She falls for the wrong type of men all the time. She was in a long-term relationship and that went awry, and she doesn't want him anywhere near her or her son Charlie.
"She's the most maternal sister, she holds the family together and is the glue of the family. Her mum was a massive figure in her life. Sian becomes the matriarch of the family, and the siblings turn to her, but she's also the one who will speak her mind if things aren't panning out as she expects them to."
Where have I seen Gaynor Faye? Most viewers will have watched her in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Fat Friends.
Jemima Rooper plays Chloe
Who is Chloe? Dennis's other daughter. She's married with children.
"She's a very strong woman," said Rooper. "She always holds onto her sense of self even when her siblings are suspicious of her. It's a very disarming quality but it makes her very powerful, and you get to see the many layers of her as the series goes on."
More like this
Where have I seen Jemima Rooper? Her CV includes BBC series Atlantis and Gold Digger. She's also appeared in Sky's Hex and comedy-drama As If.
Adil Ray plays Pete
Who is Pete? Chloe's husband and the father of their children.
"He is left looking after the kids a lot while the siblings talk, but he doesn't really have an issue with that," said Ray. "He's a modern dad and it's what a father should do. His problem is that he feels that he's not part of the family, and he feels a little bit like a spare part at times.
"Pete does stand up for himself, he takes things into his own hands, and it's quite something what he does in the end. It's so unexpected and I can't wait to see if the audience are with him or against him."
Where have I seen Adil Ray before? Lots of people will know him as a presenter, appearing on Good Morning Britain. He also created sitcom Citizen Khan, which he also starred in.
Kevin Harvey plays Glen
Who is Glen? Daniel contacts him about borrowing a loan. He has a threatening aura.
Where have I seen Kevin Harvey before? His credits include Netflix's Treason, BBC prison drama Time and crime film Bull.
Additional cast members include:
- Larry Lamb (EastEnders, Gavin & Stacey) as Dennis - Daniel, Sian and Chloe's dad, who dies unexpectedly.
- Kevin Whately (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Inspector Morse, Lewis) as Michael - he isn't Dennis's biggest fan
- Rory Fleck Byrne (This Is Going to Hurt) as Nathan - an estate agent
- Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, EastEnders, Drop Dead Weird) as Jenny Roche - the coroner
- Leah Minto (Fate: The Winx Saga, Red Rock) as the solicitor
- Risteard Cooper (The Power, No Offence) as DS Morris
- Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie - Sian's son
- Samantha Bond (James Bond, Downton Abbey) as Susan
The Inheritance arrives on Channel 5 on Monday 4th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
