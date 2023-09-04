Read more:

Read on to find out who stars in The Inheritance.

The Inheritance cast

Robert James-Collier as Daniel

Gaynor Faye as Sian

Jemima Rooper as Chloe

Larry Lamb as Dennis

Samantha Bond as Susan

Adil Ray as Pete

Kevin Whately as Michael

Rory Fleck Byrne as Nathan

Kevin Harvey as Glen

Pauline McLynn as the coroner

Leah Minto as the solicitor

Risteard Cooper as DS Morris

Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie

Robert James-Collier plays Daniel

Robert James-Collier as Daniel Peer Pressure & Lonesome Pine Productions

Who is Daniel? Dennis's son. He's a chef who owns his own restaurant, but times are tough and he's in debt.

"I have some sympathy with Daniel, but if I'm being honest he is quite selfish," said James-Collier. "It becomes apparent that he's used his dad all his life. He kept taking from the pot, only thinking of himself and his ego.

"He's quite focused and singular, and he lets his passion overrule his brain."

Where have I seen Robert James-Collier before? Most people will know him from Coronation Street, Downton Abbey and Ackley Bridge.

Gaynor Faye plays Sian

Gaynor Faye as Sian Peer Pressure & Lonesome Pine Productions

Who is Sian? Dennis's daughter. She's a single mum who has started dating again.

"Sian is quite strong-willed and will call out any BS," said Faye. "Her choice in men, however, is pretty poor. She is weak when it comes to the opposite sex. She falls for the wrong type of men all the time. She was in a long-term relationship and that went awry, and she doesn't want him anywhere near her or her son Charlie.

"She's the most maternal sister, she holds the family together and is the glue of the family. Her mum was a massive figure in her life. Sian becomes the matriarch of the family, and the siblings turn to her, but she's also the one who will speak her mind if things aren't panning out as she expects them to."

Where have I seen Gaynor Faye? Most viewers will have watched her in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Fat Friends.

Jemima Rooper plays Chloe

Jemima Rooper as Chloe Peer Pressure & Lonesome Pine Productions

Who is Chloe? Dennis's other daughter. She's married with children.

"She's a very strong woman," said Rooper. "She always holds onto her sense of self even when her siblings are suspicious of her. It's a very disarming quality but it makes her very powerful, and you get to see the many layers of her as the series goes on."

More like this

Where have I seen Jemima Rooper? Her CV includes BBC series Atlantis and Gold Digger. She's also appeared in Sky's Hex and comedy-drama As If.

Adil Ray plays Pete

Adil Ray as Pete and Jemima Rooper as Chloe Peer Pressure & Lonesome Pine Productions

Who is Pete? Chloe's husband and the father of their children.

"He is left looking after the kids a lot while the siblings talk, but he doesn't really have an issue with that," said Ray. "He's a modern dad and it's what a father should do. His problem is that he feels that he's not part of the family, and he feels a little bit like a spare part at times.

"Pete does stand up for himself, he takes things into his own hands, and it's quite something what he does in the end. It's so unexpected and I can't wait to see if the audience are with him or against him."

Where have I seen Adil Ray before? Lots of people will know him as a presenter, appearing on Good Morning Britain. He also created sitcom Citizen Khan, which he also starred in.

Kevin Harvey plays Glen

Kevin Harvey as Glen Peer Pressure & Lonesome Pine Productions

Who is Glen? Daniel contacts him about borrowing a loan. He has a threatening aura.

Where have I seen Kevin Harvey before? His credits include Netflix's Treason, BBC prison drama Time and crime film Bull.

Additional cast members include:

Larry Lamb (EastEnders, Gavin & Stacey) as Dennis - Daniel, Sian and Chloe's dad, who dies unexpectedly.

Kevin Whately (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Inspector Morse, Lewis) as Michael - he isn't Dennis's biggest fan

Rory Fleck Byrne (This Is Going to Hurt) as Nathan - an estate agent

Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, EastEnders, Drop Dead Weird) as Jenny Roche - the coroner

Leah Minto (Fate: The Winx Saga, Red Rock) as the solicitor

Risteard Cooper (The Power, No Offence) as DS Morris

Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie - Sian's son

Samantha Bond (James Bond, Downton Abbey) as Susan

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Inheritance arrives on Channel 5 on Monday 4th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.