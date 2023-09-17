He previously went to Sian's (Gaynor Faye) ex Glen (Kevin Harvey) for money, which we now know was a grave mistake. However, according to an exclusive first look teaser, it seems that Daniel is finally going to come clean about the stress he's under, although perhaps not to who you might expect.

You can watch an exclusive clip from The Inheritance episode 3 right here:

In the clip, Daniel is seen confiding in Chloe's husband Pete (Adil Ray), who he has shown a disliking for throughout, that he has "nothing" and that he owes a "deeply unpleasant man a lot of money".

Read more:

Daniel says that Pete is "enjoying this" but Pete says he is "just the man who loves your sister, that's it". However, will things end there given the animosity we know exists between these two?

Both of the show's first two episodes ended on dramatic cliffhangers, with the first seeing the coroner interrupting Dennis's funeral to take away the body, and the second ending with Dennis's friend Michael (Kevin Whately), who also happens to be Susan's ex-husband, appearing to take his own life.

So how will things play out in this third instalment, before the finale arrives the week after? We'll just have to wait and see...

The Inheritance continues Monday 18th September at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

