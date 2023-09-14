The show's creator Marnie Dickens spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com, and when asked how closely the story told on-screen follows the original novel, she said that it "takes quite a big detour from the book".

She explained: "Bev’s been very supportive of us doing what you need to do with an adaptation, which is working out what works and then building out from that.

"The central premise of the 'young British couple going on this road trip to try and patch up their relationship but she's got ulterior motives' is very much there. The big twist, which I obviously won't go into, is from the book, and then the rest is just built out with a lot of elbow grease."

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in Wilderness. Prime UK/Kailey Schwerman

Dickens continued: "One of the things that felt really important to me and Liz [Executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff] and our script editor Katie [Stevens] when we were developing the scripts, and of course Prime Video supporting us, was that it can't just feel like a series of unfortunate events befalling Liv.

Read more:

"You want to feel like she has agency and that her character choices are driving the story. Otherwise you run the risk of it just feeling like shock after shock after shock for shock sake."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as Coleman, the show also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Surface), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and Eric Balfour (The Offer).

The series has been described as "a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare".

Wilderness launches globally on Prime Video on 15th September 2023. If you have yet to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can Sign up now for £8.99 a month.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.