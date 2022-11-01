Adapted from the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard, the Netflix original ran for seven seasons and follows the lives of five high-school girls whose gang falls apart after one member of the group, Alison, goes missing and is found dead.

If you’re a fan of Gossip Girl and Riverdale , it’s likely that you’ve also enjoyed streaming Pretty Little Liars on Netflix .

The show made stars of its young cast, which includes Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

However, the popular teen drama mystery was removed from Netflix at the end of October 2022. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show.

Has Pretty Little Liars been removed from Netflix UK?

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Maia Reficco in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Yes, all seven seasons were taken off Netflix UK on 31st October 2022.

Pretty Little Liars was removed from Netflix in the US back in July 2019, along with Friends and other shows, under a new deal with Warner Bros., which gave HBO Max exclusive streaming rights to all seven seasons.

The show was unavailable to stream anywhere in the US until HBO Max launched in 2020, but remained on Netflix in some international territories, including the UK and Ireland.

A 10-episodes spinoff based on Shepard’s novel debuted earlier in 2022. Titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the spin-off was available exclusively on HBO Max and was at no point available on Netflix.

Where can I watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK?

Although the show isn’t available to stream in the UK anymore following its removal from Netflix, all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are available to purchase and watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The platform offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

