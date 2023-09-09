Now, in an episode 2 preview, Chloe is seen telling her husband Pete that the levels of bioethanol found in Dennis's bloodstream were high enough to be suspicious, and could have not only have explained his dementia, but could also have killed him.

As Chloe theorises that Susan may have murdered her father, Pete asks whether Chloe is "going to tell the others" - hinting at a secret Chloe has seemingly been keeping. From Chloe's reaction, it certainly seems that whatever it is, she wants to keep her secret close to her chest.

The first episode of The Inheritance introduced us to Chloe, her brother Daniel and her sister Sian, who were blindsided when it was revealed their father Dennis had left his entire estate to his new wife Susan.

Susan, played by Samantha Bond, claimed to have been in a relationship with Dennis for 14 years - but could this really be true when the siblings didn't even know she existed?

Dennis actor Larry Lamb is, of course, best-known for his role as Mick in Gavin & Stacey - a role he recently said he would be up for reprising, although only for a one-off special.

He said: "It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me."

The Inheritance continues Monday 11th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

