Did she hide the chemicals and high-strength alcohol around his home? And is that why Dennis's will stated his body was to be cremated rather than buried, as he'd previously requested?

After the coroner interrupts the funeral to announce that his body needs to be taken for further examination, it's clear that something is amiss.

Samantha Bond in The Inheritance. Channel 5

And if that wasn't quite enough drama, someone is watching the siblings as they begin their own investigation into the their father's death, raising plenty of questions heading into the next episode.

The Inheritance release schedule: When does episode 2 air?

Episodes of The Inheritance are airing weekly, with episode 2 arriving on 11th September.

There are four episodes in total, with the series wrapping up on 25th September.

The Inheritance started on Monday 4th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

