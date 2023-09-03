When they set out to uncover whether his death was in fact an accident as they’ve been told or a brutal murder, long-buried secrets, lies and betrayals ensue.

"There are a lot of twists and turns," James-Collier, who plays Daniel in the series, told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I was disorientated and discombobulated, and I was in it. You think you've worked it out, it's just going to be a traditional pastiche family drama, and then curveball, and then you think it's going that way, and then curveball back."

He continued: "And if they can keep up with it, there’s drama at every turn in every episode that will make your head spin, in a good way."

Jemima Rooper as Chloe and Gaynor Faye as Sian in The Inheritance. Channel 5

A tense trailer for The Inheritance was previously unveiled, giving fans a first look at the cast, which also features Jemima Rooper (Silent Witness) as Chloe, and Gaynor Faye (Emmerdale) as Sian.

Larry Lamb (EastEnders, Gavin & Stacey) also appears their father, Dennis, while Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) stars as his mysterious new wife.

In the footage, we see the finger initially being pointed squarely at Susan as the siblings set out to uncover the truth behind their father's death.

However, it's not long before they themselves start to come under suspicion, with Susan telling Chloe at the end of the trailer: "Your brother has one hell of a motive. Come to think of it, so do you."

