In the brand new footage, available below, they can be seen dancing together and embracing at what appears to be a New Year's Eve party (based on the writing across Nick's sunglasses).

The soundtrack to the night is Enjoy Your Life by LGBTQ+ singer-songwriter Romy, known for her work with The xx as well as for her hit solo album, Mid Air, which released last year.

But the critically acclaimed talent isn't the only musical artist teased in this clip – listen closely as the Heartstopper logo appears at the end to hear another major reveal. Watch now:

More like this

What's that we hear quietly mixed into Romy's Enjoy Your Life as it fades out at the end of the clip? "I feel a rush," a voice says, and if you know your queer popstars then a bulb will instantly light up above your head.

Yes, this appears to be confirmation that Troye Sivan will be featured on the soundtrack for season 3, with Rush being among his biggest tracks to date – racking up more than 321 million plays on Spotify since release.

The openly gay singer-songwriter has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, inspiring an SNL spoof starring Timothée Chalamet and a US tour partnered with Charli XCX (the mind behind smash-hit album 'brat').

Heartstopper has always boasted a quality soundtrack packed with a mix of emotional and more upbeat songs that make the show even more electric, with season 3 shaping up to be one of the best yet – if this clip is any indication.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Heartstopper season 3 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd October 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.